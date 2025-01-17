8.4 C
New York
Friday, January 17, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Police Clears Air On Purported Arrest Of Actors Guild Of Nigeria President

S/East
Police Clears Air On Purported Arrest Of Actors Guild Of Nigeria President
Police logo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Nigeria Police Force have reacted to the speculated arrest of Actors Guild Of Nigeria President In Umuahia, Abia State Capital City.

The Police Public Relations Officer (zone 9 , Umuahia) SP Iheanetu Bruno Chukwudera, D.Litt in a press statement made available to impartial observers on
16 January 2025 described the news as baseless and untrue.

Police statement read in full;

“The attention of Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, has been drawn to false and misleading reports circulating online, alleging that the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria was arrested by officers of the Zonal Command.

“While these reports are baseless and untrue, it is important to clarify the facts:

READ ALSO  Fresh Crisis Rock Anambra PDP, Faction Petitions NWC Over Alleged Contempt, Chairman Dismisses Allegation

“On January 9, 2025, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria held a meeting at a certain location in Umuahia. During the meeting, a chaotic argument broke out, necessitating police intervention to restore calm and prevent a breakdown of law and order. Due to the proximity of the meeting venue to the Zone 9 Headquarters, the parties involved were brought to the command to de-escalate the situation.

“It is also pertinent to note that prior to the meeting, the President of the Guild had petitioned against certain members, raising concerns about their activities, which were under investigation. The aggrieved members, alongside the President, were addressed by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Suleiman Yusuf, psc(+). After the discussion, all parties returned to their homes peacefully.

READ ALSO  APGA Hails Tinubu, Senate Over Confirmation of Mr Mark Okoye

“No one was detained, including the President of the prestigious Guild.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard any contrary information, as such reports are not only malicious to the image of the Zonal Command but are also misleading.”

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
ICPC to arraign 3 El-Rufai’s aides,  firm over alleged N64m fraud
Next article
5 Years In Office: Uzodinma, Celebrating Years of failure, Stagnation, Ineptitude In Imo State

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Ebonyi Debunks Alleged ₦4.1bn Projects Awarded Without Bidding Process

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.