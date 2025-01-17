Police Clears Air On Purported Arrest Of Actors Guild Of Nigeria President

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Nigeria Police Force have reacted to the speculated arrest of Actors Guild Of Nigeria President In Umuahia, Abia State Capital City.

The Police Public Relations Officer (zone 9 , Umuahia) SP Iheanetu Bruno Chukwudera, D.Litt in a press statement made available to impartial observers on

16 January 2025 described the news as baseless and untrue.

Police statement read in full;

“The attention of Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, has been drawn to false and misleading reports circulating online, alleging that the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria was arrested by officers of the Zonal Command.

“While these reports are baseless and untrue, it is important to clarify the facts:

“On January 9, 2025, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria held a meeting at a certain location in Umuahia. During the meeting, a chaotic argument broke out, necessitating police intervention to restore calm and prevent a breakdown of law and order. Due to the proximity of the meeting venue to the Zone 9 Headquarters, the parties involved were brought to the command to de-escalate the situation.

“It is also pertinent to note that prior to the meeting, the President of the Guild had petitioned against certain members, raising concerns about their activities, which were under investigation. The aggrieved members, alongside the President, were addressed by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Suleiman Yusuf, psc(+). After the discussion, all parties returned to their homes peacefully.

“No one was detained, including the President of the prestigious Guild.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard any contrary information, as such reports are not only malicious to the image of the Zonal Command but are also misleading.”