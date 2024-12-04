We’re Truly Changing the Gear Next Year — Commissioner Chukwuemeka Assures Ndị Anambra, As MPWR Defends 2025 Allocation

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, has assured the people of Anambra that the state government under Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is fully committed to sustain the delivery of transformative projects and initiatives across critical sectors under his Ministry in the 2025 fiscal year.

The Commissioner gave the assurance at the State House of Assembly in Awka on Wednesday while addressing journalists shortly after his Ministry’s budget defense/bilateral discussion with the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, which is part of the ongoing legislative review of the state’s 2025 Appropriation Bill.

It would be recalled that the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Tuesday, November 19, presented the state’s Appropriation Bill (tagged “Changing Gears 2.0”) for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, for their consideration and approval.

The presentation of the budget of an approximate sum of N607b, was followed by necessary legislative actions by the House, part of which includes Budget Defense/Bilateral Discussion, with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) defending their allocations before the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Chaired by Rt. Hon. Ejike Okechukwu.

Speaking after his Ministry’s budget defense/bilateral discussion, Commissioner Chukwuemeka, who gave an overview of the Ministry’s performances and services in the year 2024, also expressed confidence in the plans, policies, and initiatives laid out for 2025 by his Ministry of Power and Water Resources, which he said is strategically positioned to drive significant improvements and sustainable/impactful development in three key areas of power supply, water provision, and fire safety services across the state.

“Anambra’s Ministry of Power and Water Resources is entrusted with three essential mandates: ensuring stable power supply, expanding access to water, and maintaining efficient fire services,” he stated.

Beginning with the Power sector, he said, “In the budget we just defended, there are comprehensive plans to extend power to underserved and unserved communities and to support industries across the state.”

The Commissioner highlighted the ambitious plans for the Anambra State Mixed-Use Industrial City, emphasizing the Ministry’s dedication to providing reliable and affordable power to businesses operating within the cluster. He noted that this would not only attract investments but also bolster industrial growth in the state.

“The provision of affordable and uninterrupted power supply is a key incentive for investors and entrepreneurs. So, this project is quite pivotal for industrial growth and economic transformation in Anambra State,” he said.

He further disclosed that the Ministry would continue its efforts to promote off-grid power solutions through renewable energy, adding that the Ministry has been leveraging solar power to light up streets and power key government infrastructures, and plans to expand the initiative to more unreached communities by next year, in the spirit of Changing the Gear.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka also mentioned plans to establish regulatory frameworks for energy management in Anambra State.

“We have a bill already before the House, for the establishment of the Anambra State’s Electricity Market. Once the bill is passed, we will set up agencies to regulate and manage power effectively. The 2023 Electricity Amendment Act empowers states to legislate on power, and Anambra will take full ownership and advantage of this opportunity,” he explained.

On water resources, the Commissioner revealed the significant progress so far made by the Solution Government in restoring pipe-borne water to major cities and communities in the state, an issue that had persisted for over two decades.

“Through the efforts of the Anambra State Urban Water Asset Holding Corporation, residents in cities like Awka now enjoy water supply for several hours daily based on a timetable. We aim to expand this to more areas, including rural communities, using green energy for water generation,” Commissioner Chukwuemeka revealed.

Regarding fire services, the Commissioner commended the proactive approach of the state’s Fire Service. He noted that their swift response to emergencies and continuous sensitization campaigns have minimized incidents and casualties, making fire outbreaks less noticeable in Anambra.

“Our fire service is not only responsive but also proactive now more than ever. It has been conducting sensitization programs in markets, churches, and other public spaces to educate people on fire prevention. Prevention, they say, is better than cure. So, prevention these fire outbreaks is cheaper and safer than managing them,” he stated.

As the Harmattan season arrives, Commissioner Chukwuemeka also used the opportunity to caution residents about fire safety, urging everyone and household to adopt fire safety measures in their homes, vehicles, and places of gathering.

“Every household should have a functional fire extinguisher, especially in kitchens where gas usage is common. In vehicles, fire extinguishers should not just be for road safety compliance but as a vital safety tool for emergencies. Let us prioritize prevention and be ready to act swiftly if emergencies occur,” he advised.

Conclusively, the Commissioner reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to implement the outlined plans, projects and initiatives once the budget is approved; even as he further called on Ndị Anambra to continue to support Soludo Administration in its efforts and people-focused plans to improve the quality of life across the state.

According to him, the Ministry is poised to drive a new era of development in Anambra State, truly changing the gear, as envisioned by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo Administration.

“We are not relenting in our efforts to deliver on these essential services. By next year, we will take ownership of the energy regulation framework, expand water supply, and enhance fire safety mechanisms to ensure a safer, more prosperous Anambra State,” he concluded.

Also present during the budget defense/bilateral discussion include: the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Sir Victor Ezekwo; the MD/CEO of the Anambra State Urban Water Asset Holding Corporation (ASUWAHC), Hon. Ikeobi Ejiofor; the State Fire Chief, Engr. Emmanuel Chiketa; the H.O.D., Accounts in the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, Mrs. Ifeoma Molokwu; the H.O.D. Water Resources and Program Manager, RUWASSA, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu; the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Ifeanyi Okoli; the Director, Electrical Department, Engr. Emeka Okafor; the H.O.D., Admin, Pauline Nwuya; and the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Mrs. Azuka Offor, among others.

Other photos from the event: