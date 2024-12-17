8.4 C
Soldiers Free Three Abia Youths 23 Days After

Crime
Army neutralises high-profile terrorists, recovers arms
Nigerian army

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

Three of the four youths arrested by soldiers in Ugwueke Community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State last month were on Thursday December 12 freed.

Freedom came for the youths after spending 23 days in the dungeon of the military.

However, one of the youths is still languishing in the military’s gulag.

The freed youths are Ifeanyi John, Anarochi Agwu Okereke and Ogwo Okoroafor (aka Nwantananya) while Samuel Orji is still being held.

According to the Chairman Second Ndigbo Amaba Ugwueke Development Union, Agbai Edmund Okorie, Orji is still being held owing to the ‘Cross’ sign on his face.

Okorie also disclosed that Orji was still being kept behind bars for fighting in the military cell at the Army Barracks at Nkwoagu Abakaliki.

He further revealed that the youths were rounded up on November 12 owing to their behaviour at the scene of their arrest.

The soldiers from Ebonyi State had seized the youths at a location in Ugwueke which their tracking system suggested a fleeing felon was hiding.

It was gathered that the soldiers concluded that the youths have connection with the felon by being at the location at the time of arrest.

It was learnt that the felon, a native of Akaeze Community in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State fled to Ugwueke Community where he was hiding till the soldiers came calling.

