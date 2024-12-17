Over 2000 gets treatment in MUTA’s health fair in Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Over 2000 persons have benefited from the ongoing Health Fair in Gboko, Local Government Area LGA of Benue state organized by the Mutual Union of the Tiv in America (MUTA).

MUTA Health Committee Chairman, Dr Orduen Abunku told newsmen at St. John’s Secondary School, Gboko, Benue of the health fair, that the 2-days health fair was being carried out with support from the Catholic Diocese of Gboko and Global Health and Development Initiative who are being sponsored by Red Aide Nigeria.

He said the intention of the union was to support the existing health structures in the state for improved services.

He said most common illness diagnosed so far were eye problems adding that in 1 to 8 persons patients, eye issues were discovered.

He said all kinds of eyes challenges were discovered ranging from eye sight, inching, pains among others.

Abunku, a former commissioner for health and human services in the state said other cases discovered are hypertension, abdominal issues amongst others.

He said “We are here on behalf of the MUTA to conduct a health fair for the people of Gboko at St. John’s Secondary School Gboko, courtesy of the Catholic Diocese Gboko. They offered the facility for us to conduct this fair.

“We have seen over 500 people yesterday, the crowd today is extremely much more than that of yesterday. We have a very competent team that has the capacity to execute the exercise.

“At the end, over 2000 persons are expected to benefit from this health fair. This is part of MUTA’s contribution to the society. Gboko is the traditional headquarters of Tiv people and we decided to conduct the 2024 health fair here.

“Ours is only to complement the efforts of the government and the Catholic Church for our people to have access to quality healthcare service delivery”.

Abunku said he was working with other members of the health fair committee including Dr Terwase Diwa, Mrs Jene Abunku, Helen Nyamor and Ahsizungwe Nyamor.

The head of pharmaceutical unit of the health fair, Dr Diwa said they have enough drugs to meet the needs of the patients.

He said they also made additional plans so that there would not be any shortage adding that the goals and objectives of MUTA were to compliment the existing health structures in the State.

Also, Mrs Jene Abunku said the aim of the union was purely to support the health needs of the people.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ruth Igbadoo, expressed happiness with the treatment saying she has suffering from eye problems for years and didn’t have the capacity to get medical attention until the fair.

She said the fair has helped her to get the needed attention and thanked the organizers for coming to their aid.