Benue community, Ezza-Ezekuna petitions Alia over alleged killings of four by Ebonyi warlords

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The people of Ezza-Ezekuna community in Ado Local Government Area (LGA)of Benue State, have raised an alarm over the constant attacks and killings of their people by suspected Effium warlords from Akparata community in Ebonyi State.

The Community has therefore petitioned the state Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia to come to their aid before their people are wiped out.

Former Secretary of Ado LG and President General of Ezza-Ezekuna Benue Development Association (EEBDA), Lady Perpetual Okafor, who made the call on behalf of her people, said in the latest attack which took place on Thursday, December 12, 2024, four of their people were killed by suspected attackers from Akparata, Effium axis of Ebonyi State.

In a Save Our Soul (SOS), letter to Governor Alia dated 13th December, 2023, signed by Lady Okafor, the people of Ezza-Ezekuna community is appealing to Governor Hyacinth Alia, as security Officer of the State, to liaise with his Ebonyi State counterpart to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book and put an end to the unwarranted killings and incessant attacks on Ezza people.

Okafor who expressed worry over the situation said their people can no longer go to market, farms or worship centres, while their children have stopped going to school for fear of being attacked and killed by Effium warlords from Ebonyi State.

“This scenario, your excellency, I’m afraid, is about to get worse unless you rise swiftly to the occasion and act decisively to avert the impending calamity in our beloved area. Our people can no longer go to market, farms and worship centres, while our children have stopped going to school for fear of being attack and killed by Effium warlords of Ebonyi State.

“Indeed, this recently cold reality stared us in the face in a rude and shocking manner because there was no recent disagreement between the two communities before the attackers came to carry out their nefarious act.

“It is in this context, and to further forestall a situation where our peaceful community and our LGA will become a killing field or haven, that we are pleading with you to quickly rework the security of the state, particularly to accommodate the area that are now being threatened by these Effium warlords from Ebonyi state.

While condemning the killing of their people, the community called on Governor Alia to urgently intervene to halt further killings.

“This heart wrecking act revisits the attacks on our people in January 2021, where our people were callously killed without any reason by this same Effium warlords of Ebonyi State. Since then, we the Ezza-Ezekuna people of Benue state have not known peace because no day passes without a case of killing in our community.

“Sir, this heinous crime is not done under the covers or at night. The dastardly act were being perpetrated in broad daylight, when people, including children, were moving about the environment. So, all our communities are now under siege by Effium warlords from Ebonyi State, enthroning anarchy into Benue State.”

The community expressed fear that if nothing is done to stop the killing, the situation could degenerate to full blown war.

“Our people remain perpetually helpless in the face of their killers who usually come to launch unprovoked attacks on them. This yesterday (Thursday) killing has the potential of heightening the tension between the two communities but with God, all will be fine.

“Your Excellency, as concerned citizens of this state, we cannot fold our hands and watch these egregious acts continue to go on without drawing your kind attention to it.

“We, hereby, implore you, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, to liaise with your Ebonyi State counterpart to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to book and put an end to these unwarranted killings and incessant attacks on our people. We don’t have any other place to go other than Benue state”, Okafor lamented.

The Ezza/Effium crisis, which started in Effium community in Ebonyi state, spilled into Ado LGA in Benue State because of the presence of both Ezza and Effium people in Ado local government.