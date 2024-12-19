Onitsha South Boss Saves N10 Billion Timber Market From Inferno As Fire Destroys 18 Shops

By Okey Maduforo Awka

But for the intervention of the Chairman Onitsha South local government area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji the over N10 Billion goods at the Onitsha Timber Market would have been destroyed by last Wednesday fire incident.

The inferno which started at around 9 pm Wednesday evening and on hearing the distress call Emeka Orji mobilized a team of rescue operators along with the Department of Fire Service at Okpoko that helped to put out the fire .

However the inferno affected eighteen shops at the furniture section of the Timber Market while the fire fighters prevented the incident from engulfing the entire market and beyond Okpoko and Asaba in Delta state .

According to the Council Chairman Chief Emeka Joseph;

“We thank the fire service department, the Police and the Onitsha Vigilante Services AVS as well as our traders led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bridge Head Market Onitsha for their prompt intervention”

“We shall continue to guarantee safety of lives and property of the people of my local government area and we wish to warm that this is the harmattan period and people should guard against unnecessary activities that may lead to fire disaster ” he said.

Also speaking the Care-taker Chairman of Bridge Head Market Onitsha, Anambra State, Hon. Chinedu Ezekwike commended the efforts of the Chairman of the local government, for his intervention on the recent fire Incident that affected section of the Market.

Narrating the incident to newsmen in Onitsha, Hon. Ezekwike disclosed that he was dumbfounded when he received the call about the inferno, expressing gratitude to Onitsha South local government elected Chairman, Hon. Emeka Orji and people who are living nearby the Market for their timely intervention.

He stated that the fire was able to be prevented from escalating further through the aide of fire fighters from Okpoko and Asaba which he said himself and Hon. Emeka Orji contacted.

” The fire started by 9pm yesterday’s night. But we thank God we struggled with the help of fire service from Okpoko and Asaba and quenched it. I was there with Onitsha South local government Chairman”

“We were making calls contacting fire fighters and lucky for us, all the fire fighters arrived and put off the fire. So, I am grateful to Onitsha South local government Chairman Hon. Emeka Orji, traders and people who lives nearby the Market for their immense assistance. Yes!, this has showed that Ndigbo still loves themselves” he said.

He explained that the fire incident only affected furniture union of the Market, destroying about eighteen shops with millions of naira worth of goods even as he said the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained.

” I urge traders especially those Who are using machines and other objects that can easily catch fire to be mindful and always switch off the machines after day’s business activities.

” This is harmattan period, anything can ignite fire. For those who have lights inside their shops, please always put off all appliances before closing your shops. We pray that we will not experience this type of incident again” he noted .

Confirming the incident the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga said;

“Following the swift response of the Police and Fire service operatives to the outbreak at Ogbosisi on 18/12/2024 by 8:45 pm brought the situation under control”

“Meanwhile, Police operatives have cordoned off the scene of the incident to prevent hoodlums from taking undue advantage of the situation to loot properties and goods of individuals in the area”

The Command has however begun an investigation into the cause of the fire incident and notes that no life was lost. Also the worth of goods destroyed is yet to be ascertained” he said.