Anambra Awards Over N 9 Billion Contracts For Fed Roads Construction, Rehabilitation, Provision Of School Facilities

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The sum of over N 9 Billion Contracts have been awarded by the Anambra state government for the construction and rehabilitation of some Federal roads in the area .

It also awarded contracts for the provision of facilities for the Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe in Anambra East local government area as well as the College of Health Technology Obosi in Idemili North local government area of Anambra state.

According to the Commissioner for Information in a post Executive Council meeting release Dr Law Mefor some of those projects have commenced while others would take of soon in preparation for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“The Council considered and approved contracts for key projects that will expand and deepen the Solution Government’s infrastructure revolution.”

“Some of the road contracts are for the rehabilitation of federal roads in deplorable condition. Many of these federal roads have already been rehabilitated and beautified as part of the grand preparations for a memorable Christmas celebration”

“The Council considered and approved the award of the contract in the sum of ₦214,006,328.51 (two hundred and fourteen million, six thousand, three hundred and twenty-eight naira, fifty-one kobo) in favour of Muterbonch & Co Nig Ltd for the rehabilitation of Eze Uzu Junction Agu-Awka and the front of the ANSIEC Office to Arroma Junction along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka, Awka South LGA”

“Others are the award of contract in the sum of ₦1,650,000,000.00 (One Billion, Six Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) Only, in favour of IDC Construction Limited, for the Proposed Completion of the Asphalt Wearing Course of the access road of the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, Anambra East LGA”

“The award of contract in the sum of ₦577,000,000.00 (Five Hundred and Seventy-Seven Million Naira) only, in favour of Crystal Dove Construction, for the Development of 624 Open Stalls within the Modern Bus Terminal in Ekwulobia”

“The award of the contract for the construction of the Ekwulobia flood control project phase II, including the maintenance of bio-remediation for the next year within the project track, in the sum of n4,450,000,000.00 (four billion, four hundred and fifty-four million naira only) to AG Vision Construction Nig Ltd”

“The award of the contract for the rehabilitation of the Amawbia Flyover to Arroma Junction along the Enugu Onitsha Expressway in the sum of N327,829,570.72 (three hundred and twenty-seven million, eight hundred and twenty-nine thousand, five hundred and seventy naira, seventy-two kobo only) to New Idea Construction Company Ltd”

“The award of the contract for the provision of free internet access to Nwafor Orizu College of Education in the sum of N93,107,362.50 (ninety-three million, one hundred and seven thousand, three hundred and sixty-two naira, fifty kobo) (in the first year) to Swifttalk Ltd”

“The award of the contract for the provision of free internet access to the College of Health Technology Obosi in the sum of N85,517,325.00 (eighty-five million, five hundred and seventeen thousand, three hundred and twenty-five naira only) (in the first year) to Croz Enterprises”

“The award of contract in the sum of ₦467,269,015.00 (Four Hundred and Sixty-Seven Million, Two Hundred and Sixty-Nine Thousand, Fifteen Naira) only, in favour of Pudsey Limited, for the Supply and Installation of Outdoor Furniture at the Solution Fun City, Awka”

“The award of contract in the sum of ₦128,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million Naira) only, in favour of Crystal Dove Construction Company Ltd, for the construction of the Gatehouse, Perimeter Fence, and Earthworks (Clearing) at Ekwulobia Modern Bus Terminal”

“The award of contract in the sum of ₦234,811,927.50 (Two Hundred and Thirty-Four Million, Eight Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Nine Hundred And Twenty-Seven Naira and Fifty Kobo) in favour of Newsbreak International Communication Ltd for the Installation of Security Equipment and Features in Newly Acquired Security Vehicles (Lot 1 – Hardware Security Gadgets)”

“Finally, the Council also approved additional sum of ₦52,983,847 (fifty-two million, nine hundred and eighty-three thousand, eight hundred and forty-seven naira) only, bringing the Revised Estimated Total Cost (RETC) to ₦146,000,000.00 (one hundred and forty-six million naira) only, for the completion of Judges Quarters for the Anambra State Judiciary at Judges Quarters, Onitsha, Anambra State, in favour of Tivoge Properties Ltd” h said.