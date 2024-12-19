8.4 C
Gov Bala Mohammed ‘s Commitment to Livestock Sector: A Boost to Bauchi State’s Economy

N/East
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the livestock sector as part of efforts to boost the state’s economy.

Mohammed made this known while receiving members of the Presidential Livestock Reform Implementation Committee at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Bauchi where he assured them of his administration’s dedication to leveraging the federal initiative to transform the sector.

He highlighted Bauchi’s vast forests and peaceful environment as key assets that, if properly utilized, could enhance food security and generate employment opportunities. And further announced plans to establish a state-level committee to develop a blueprint for livestock sector reforms in the state.

In response to a request by the presidential committee to maximize the use of a federal livestock facility located in Sullubawa, Toro Local Government Area, the Governor pledged to provide the required manpower and resources to ensure its effective management.

Earlier, the Co-chair of the Presidential Livestock Reform Implementation Committee, Prof. Attahiru Jega, commended the Governor for his proactive approach in seeking to develop the livestock sector.

He noted that the committee’s visit to Bauchi was prompted by the Governor’s invitation aimed at engaging key stakeholders in the sector to chart a path for sustainable growth.

Prof. Jega outlined the committee’s agenda in Bauchi, which includes stakeholder engagement and awareness creation on the sector’s potential for economic transformation.

While recognizing the significant role the livestock sector plays in national development, he lamented its long-standing neglect. He emphasized that the present moment offers a vital opportunity to unlock the sector’s potential.

It is worth recalling that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated the Presidential Livestock Reform Implementation Committee on July 19, 2024.

