APGA Begins Search for Visionary Candidate to Unseat Incumbent Governor Ahead of Next Election

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osun State Chapter, has announced its determined search for a credible and visionary candidate to contest the 2026 governorship election and unseat the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Osun State Chairman of the party, Wole Adedoyin in Ilesa on Monday.

According to the statement, APGA remains resolute in its mission to bring transformative leadership to Osun State, emphasizing that the state deserves innovative governance and sustainable development.

APGA Osun Chairman, Wole Adedoyin reaffirmed that the party is committed to identifying a candidate with the integrity, competence, and vision needed to deliver these goals.

The party highlighted its dissatisfaction with the current administration under Governor Ademola Adeleke, pointing to what it described as “ineffective leadership and missed opportunities” in various sectors of the state’s economy. APGA believes that Osun State has vast untapped potential that can only be harnessed through strategic planning and capable leadership.

APGA Osun Chairman, Adedoyin noted that the party’s search for a candidate will be inclusive and transparent, ensuring that the eventual flagbearer represents the aspirations of the people of Osun State.

The party intends to engage communities, professional bodies, and youth organizations in selecting a candidate who truly understands the challenges faced by the people and is prepared to tackle them head-on.

“We are not just looking for a candidate; we are looking for a visionary leader who can restore Osun’s glory and make our state a beacon of development in Nigeria,” Adedoyin stated.

The party also announced plans to launch a state-wide consultation process aimed at engaging with various stakeholders to discuss APGA’s vision for Osun State and gather input on the type of leadership the people desire. This process is expected to serve as a foundation for the party’s governorship blueprint, which will be unveiled in the coming months.

Adedoyin emphasized that APGA is committed to upholding democratic values and offering a credible alternative to the status quo. He called on Osun residents who share the party’s vision to join APGA in its mission to create a state characterized by progress, inclusiveness, and good governance.

The party believes that the governorship election presents a unique opportunity for the people of Osun to break away from what it described as “recycled leadership” and embrace a new era of progressive governance. APGA is determined to position itself as the vehicle for that change.

APGA further disclosed its readiness to partner with grassroots organizations, civil society groups, and other progressive forces in the state to build a formidable coalition capable of dislodging the incumbent administration in the next election.

The statement also addressed issues of voter apathy and political cynicism, urging Osun citizens to remain hopeful and participate actively in the political process. “The power to change our state lies in the hands of the people, and APGA is here to channel that power towards meaningful transformation,” Adedoyin said.

In line with its preparations, APGA has resolved to strengthen its internal structure, enhance its membership drive, and mobilize resources to support its governorship campaign. The party reiterated its confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections in 2026.

The party leadership also called on the media, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to play their roles in ensuring that the forthcoming elections reflect the will of the people.

APGA Osun Chairman, Adedoyin concluded the press release by urging Osun State residents to place their trust in APGA, promising that the party’s candidate will lead with integrity, transparency, and a genuine commitment to the well-being of all citizens.

“The future of Osun State is in our hands. Together, we can rewrite the narrative of our beloved state and create a better tomorrow for generations to come,” Adedoyin concluded.