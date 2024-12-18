AFI Splashes Millions on Beneficiaries in Southeast, Reassures Commitment to Bettering Society

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, was recently agog with activities and merriments, as the South-Eastern region of the Adorable Foundation International (A.F.I.) held its end-of-year bash and empowerment programs for the year 2024.

Held at the A.F.I. Regional Headquarters in Awka, the well-attended event, which brought together a large crowd and stakeholders, was a blend of charity, entertainment, and inspiration, with many individuals leaving with smiles on their faces and hearts full of hope.

A.F.I., it was gathered, is a non-governmental organization with its objectives and vision primarily centered on societal transformation and poverty alleviation through delivering of better livelihood, empowerment and assistance to the less privileged of all ages, classes, tongues, tribes and drug addicts. The Foundation, which is one of the most renowned in the region, has revived many hopes and contributed significantly to bettering society through its various initiatives and yearly activities.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter shortly after the event, the Southeast Coordinator of A.F.I., Mayor Chigozie Nwizu-Attueyi (popularly known as Duke), explained that the event was part of the foundation’s commitment to empowering the less privileged, giving back to the society and touching lives through meaningful and impactful programs.

He noted that the initiative aims to appreciate and encourage its members and also put smiles on the faces of families, considering the prevailing economic realities in the country, and especially during this festive season when many struggle to make ends meet. He also expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the joy evident among beneficiaries.

According to him, “This is not about giving out millions; it is about making an impact, no matter how little, in the lives of those who need it the most, and being there always for them with the little we can. It is also our way of contributing to society and showing love to the masses.”

While emphasizing the importance of consistent charitable gestures, the Utuh-born philanthropist further stressed that the Foundation remains focused on empowering individuals, fostering peace, and addressing societal challenges.

When asked his motivation behind his philanthropy, especially given the common speculation that most philanthropists these days usually nurse political ambitions, Attueyi unequivocally stated that his philanthropy and charity works have no political undertone or any selfish ambition attached to them.

“I wish to repeat this for the umpteenth time: I am not interested in any political office, whether elected or appointed. I have been blessed by God, and my charity work is purely a way of giving back to society and showing appreciation to God for His blessings in my life.

“I am not running for any political office, and I have no interest in any form of political appointment. This is something I have been doing consistently for more than ten years now, and each year, it gets bigger. And I will continue to do so,” he emphasized.

He further explained that philanthropy, for him, is a calling, while the joy it brings to others is his greatest reward.

“I feel so elated helping people in any way I can, to better their lives,” he added.

The A.F.I. Southeast Coordinator also used the opportunity to call on members of the public who are privileged in one way or the other to always extend a helping hand to the less fortunate in society.

“We all have a role to play in making society better. Even the smallest act of kindness can go a long way in transforming lives and building a better community. And one thing about philanthropy is that the more you give, the more God gives to you,” he admonished.

While congratulating and commending the A.F.I. members for their dedication and commitment in championing the Foundation’s goals and initiatives, the A.F.I. Coordinator also expressed optimism about the foundation’s future initiatives, noting that plans are already underway for more impactful programs in 2025.

Among the prominent dignitaries who graced the occasion were the Nnewi South Local Government Chairman, Hon. Van George Ezeogidi; his Idemili North counterpart, Hon. Stanley Nwkoka; the Majority Leader, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Ikenna Ofodeme; the President-General of Utuh Community, Chief Ignatius Ofordi; a business mogul, Chief Chima Awuzie, among others, who, in their separate remarks, all lauded the Foundation and its Regional Coordinator, Attueyi, for the various impacts so far made, while also reassuring of their solidarity.

Held in collaboration with 100% Entertainment, the event, which was a mix of entertainment and philanthropy, featured the distribution of bags of rice and financial support ranging from N30,000 to N200,000 each to 49 members and beneficiaries drawn from the five Southeastern states and beyond. The event also saw the Host distribute educational materials to school children, in addition to cash rewards offered to some others.

Speaking on behalf of others, some of the beneficiaries, including Lady Ifeoma Onuogu, Mr. John Nweke, and Lady Ngozi Isabella, expressed profound gratitude for the initiative, which they described as a lifeline during difficult times. They noted that the support they received would go a long way in easing their burdens while also helping them celebrate the festive season with greater joy.

Among others, the high points of the event include chanting of solidarity songs by A.F.I. members and beneficiaries in their joyful appreciation to the Foundation and its leadership; as well special musical performances and cultural displays by some music troupes, which all jointly made the event exciting, colorful, entertaining, and memorable.

More photos from the event: