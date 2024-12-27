Imo: Residents Accuse Security Operatives Of Humiliating, Extorting Over 50 Innocent Youths On Gunpoint

Residents of Mbaise in Imo State have accused joint security Operatives stationed in the area of Extorting and humiliating Innocent Youths on gun point.

Post made on WhatsApp platform, they alleged that security Operatives stationed at Afor-Enhiogugu axis of Mbaise area are collecting money from Innocent Youths through POS transfer.

The message made available to the platform was obtained by impartial observers on Friday.

The message partly read;

“This photo here is Sign board aboh mbaise , off mbaise Afor-enyiogugu owerri road.

“Please my great mbaise nation , are we blind to the atrocities of this men on uniform maltreating , humiliating and most painfully EXTORTING our little brothers of their hard earned money every day on this road.

“I can no longer keep quiet because this evil can not happen in the Northern states. Why are all the traditional rulers of mbaise keeping quiet and our sons and daughters are molested and humiliated and Extorted on this Sign board enyiogugu mbaise road???

“Go to that sign board this morning and see more than 50 young youths at gun point inside Hilux and being forced to transfer everything in their bank accounts into POS account numbers .

“Please enough is enough. Our brothers can no longer travel peacefully on their own land without of this people . They are terrorizing our youths and emptying their pockets . This particular group of soldiers and police At Enyiogugu mbaise has done more Evil than good.

“Please everyone should repost this post to all mbaise groups on Facebook, we need to end this madness .

“We have prominent mbaise people like Eze Leo Nwokocha that can question this aborminabke act and bring an end to this .

“Our Mbaise youths are victims of innocence on their own soil !!! Most of them have decided instead of travelling on the day time , they will now travel at night because of this Gun point extortion and intimidation, leaving them exposed to risk Of robbery and kidnapping at night .

“Mbaise wake up , this nonsense can never happen in any emirates in Kano or Kaduna.”

Reacting to the allegations, the Police public relations officer in the State, ASP Henry Okoye wrote; This complaint is acknowledged, necessary steps and has been initiated to look into this and ensure that officers found culpable are severely sanctioned.