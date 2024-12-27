Judiciary Suffers As Imo Governor Uzodimma Delays Appointment Of State Chief Judge

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma is yet to appoint new chief judge after the NJC recommended immediate removal of Chukwuemeka Chikeka on November 2024.

The Governor of Imo State has delayed appointment of Acting Chief Justice of the State since November 16th when the office became vacant.

Practicing lawyers in Imo have lamented, accusing the State Governor of causing setbacks in the judiciary system.

One of the lawyers who wrote on his Media Handel, Said;

“The Governor as refused to appoint new Chief Judge.

“How do we explain the importance of having a presiding Chief Judge to the governor, even in acting capacity?

“Since November 16th, the Judiciary has been without a head. Cases are not being assigned because only the Chief Judge can do so. There are many functions only a Chief Judge can perform.

So why is Governor Hope Uzodinma refusing to appoint an Acting Chief Judge for the state.”

However, many suspects are in the correctional facilities awaiting trials.