Governor Bala Signs 2025 Budget, Bauchi State Water Users Law

– By Umar Usman Duguri

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has signed into law the 2025 Appropriation Bill and the Bauchi State Water Users Law, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the growth and development of the state.

The 2025 Appropriation Bill, initially presented to the State House of Assembly on November 21, 2024, was reviewed and approved by the legislators before being forwarded to the governor for assent.

During the legislative review, the House increased the budget from ₦455 billion to over ₦466 billion, adding more than ₦2 billion to address critical developmental needs.

Speaking shortly after signing the budget into law, Governor Bala commended the legislators for their diligence and prompt approval.

He assured citizens that his administration would prioritize the effective implementation of the budget to deliver more democratic dividends across Bauchi State.

Mohammed, however, assented to the Bauchi State Water Users Law, aimed at ensuring the efficient management and distribution of safe, clean drinking water.

He highlighted his administration’s extensive investments in the water sector, emphasizing the importance of water as a vital resource and reiterated his commitment to its judicious management for the benefit of all Bauchi residents.

Also speaking, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar praised Governor Bala for fostering a harmonious working relationship among the state’s three arms of government and pledged the legislature’s continued loyalty and support.