Imo Police apprehends Pastor who beats mother, jumps bail

… Do not release him or I will die -Octogenarian Mother

By Emeka Ifeanyi.

Pastor Ebere Emmanuel Amadi of the Tree of Life Bible Church Irete Owerri West LGA Imo state has been apprehended once again.

He was rearrested in his house near the First Bus Stop Irete last Saturday by 3:40pm.

Pastor Amadi reportedly jumped oolice bail and has been hiding from the police for almost 60 days until last Saturday.

The Imo State Police Command through the Ogbaku Police Station rearrested him through a signal given to them. Later, Scorpion Squad Team whisked him away on handcuffs from the Ogbaku Police Station.



The mother of the suspect, Mrs. Nelly Chidimma Amadi had petitioned the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, for alleged assault, malicious damage, stealing, threats to life and activities capable of resulting to death.

However, Ebere Emmanuel Amadi was granted bail never returned for subsequent interviews, but went into hiding until last Saturday.

Though, it was informed that he approached a lawyer, who filled a Fundamental rights on his behalf. This medium gathered, the process, though signed by a court registrar in Owerri has no date of appearance, not to talk of having a particular court for appearance.

In the suit against his mother, Nelly Chidimma Amadi, he joined his elder brother, Emeka Amadi, The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, The Commander of the Scorpion Squad, Vitalis, the Second in Command, Emmanuel, the Investigation Police Officer, IPO, Yaro.

Furthermore, it was learned, that despite going to court to stop the police from prosecuting him for other crimes like beating up his mother, breaking her eyes glass and locking her up in an empty room, he also molested the woman again on Friday December 6,2024 by pushing her on the ground.

Narrating her ordeal, Mrs. Amadi said, it’s unfortunate that she gave birth to a child that beats her up and steals from her.

“I am devastated and it’s unfortunate to have given birth to Ebere Emmanuel Amadi. He molests me so much that I am only living by the special grace of God.

“I am appealing to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aboki Danjuma to prosecute him for the crimes he committed against me and even for jumping police bail earlier before he was rearrested.

“Allowing him to return home will be suicidal on my part as he would still threaten me as usual even while on bail.

Ebere my son also refused to carry out all the instructions given to him by the Police before granting him bail, just as he has been boasting that the police is on his payroll”.

Earlier, it was alleged that Ebere Emmanuel Amadi escaped from police headquarters, but a police officer who may not want to be quoted, said, he did not escape, because he was on bail and should not had been monitored while on a visit to the Police Headquarters.