Monday, December 23, 2024
Abia: Six Confirmed Dead In Road Accident

S/East
Over 2000 gets treatment in MUTA's health fair in Benue
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

Six persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident in Abia State Nigeria.

The State Road Traffic and Safety Agency confirmed the incident on Monday.

The Agency in a brief statement said;

The Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA) regrets to inform the public about a tragic road accident that occurred earlier today along the Mmuri axis in Ohafia. A trailer loaded with chippings collided with a Sienna bus carrying nine passengers, resulting in a devastating loss of lives and multiple injuries.

