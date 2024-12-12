Imo: How FUTHO Medical Report Faulted Woman’s Defilement Claim Of Daughter

A second A examination conducted at the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri FUTHO, Imo State has debunked claim of sexual abuse of a minor made by her mother to the police.

One Mrs Victoria Ndukwe had claimed that her 2-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by her teacher at her school located at Orji a suburb of Owerri, Imo State capital.

The incident, she said,, occurred on November 18, 2024.

According to Mrs Ndukwe, her daughter told her the school aunty inserted a pair of scissors into her vagina.

Mrs. Ndukwe went ahead to claim that a medical examination conducted at a health facility in Orji returned a verdict of possible sexual assault of the tot.

But the second examination conducted at the Gynaecology Department of FUTHO disproved Mrs Ndukwe’s claim.

The FUTHO report dated November 29, 2024 and signed by Dr. Idih Ezinwanne, Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist ruled out sexual assault of the toddler.

It stated; “On examination of the child, she was calm and in no distress, afebrile, not pale, anicteric, acyanosed, not dehydrated and no leg edema.

“There were no signs of new or old bruising generally. She was fully conscious and alert, respiratory rate was 28cpm and pulse rate was 104bpm and heart sounds S1&S2 heard. Abdomen was full, moved with respiration and had no enlarged organ. Her vulva appeared normal with no excoriations or bruises seen, no vaginal discharge or swelling or bleeding noted. The hymenal ring was intact. The anus showed normal wink sign and had good tone.”