IPOB To Provide Security In South East During Christmas As Members Commence Rading Of Bushes Against Gunmen

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB has announced that the body shall provide security in the South East ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations urging Igbo to come home for the holidays.

It has also commenced the raiding of all bushes in the South East in a bid to flushing out those it called criminal elements who have been terrorizing the area in the name of freedom fighting.

It however lamented the heavy presence of military and police security operatives contending that it makes Igbo land vulnerable to the activities of meascreants in the area.

According the release signed by the Media and Publicly Secretary of IPOB Comerade Emma Powerful it state that ;

“The Directorate of State (DOS) of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu wish to reiterate once again our commitment to end insecurity in the South East Region”

“We also encourage our people who wish to return home to enjoy the Christmas season as usual, with the assurance that ESN Operatives will provide a peaceful atmosphere during the festive period”

“Igbo land is a very peaceful region. IPOB encourages our people to contribute our best to ensuring that Alaigbo remains peaceful”

“We need peace to thrive as a strategic economic hub in Africa”

“Every Igbo man and woman must work towards peace and security in Alaigbo. Alaigbo can’t be allowed to be in disarray while other regions seem to enjoy peace and security, even if they are not exactly peaceful.”

“The Nigerian government provides security in other regions but comes to occupy for subjugation in the South East Region”

“The Nigerian security forces presence in our region makes us to be vulnerable and creates more insecurity”

“IPOB will provide security for the land of Biafra. IPOB has called on Ndigbo to return their investments home to encourage more development for employment for Biafran youths. We are committed to making sure that the investments are secure”

“To this effect, IPOB cautions the criminal elements to stay off Alaigbo, particularly during this Christmas season. IPOB volunteers and ESN Operatives are working hard to make Biafra Land uncomfortable and unworkable to both state sponsored and common criminals_

“In the same vein, IPOB is also calling on the Nigerian government and her murderous Security Forces to stop sponsoring insecurity in the South East Region as a conduit to continue their militarization of the South East. Moreso, we call for the dismantling of ALL the indiscriminate and illegal military, police, and other checkpoints in the South East Region”

‘The uncountable numbers of Police and military extortion checkpoints are frustrating motorists and all travelers. Moreso, the military and Police Officers at those illegal checkpoints are intimidating, harassing, and humiliating people who traverse the roads in our land”

*The ESN Operatives will help to provide security across Biafran bushes and forests so that criminals will not use our bushes as a safe haven for their nefarious activities”

“All Biafrans are free to contact ESN Operatives when the need arises using the published security information contact numbers”he said.