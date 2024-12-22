How Former Nigeria President, Buhari Became Stranger In His Own Govt – Dalung

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Solomon Dalung haa revealed how some elites in Nigeria highjacked power from former president Mohammadu Buhari in 2015 after power was taken from The then president Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon. Solomon Dalung, a Nigerian lawyer, academic and politician who served as the Minister of Youth and Sports of Nigeria from November 2015 to May 2019 has expressed disappointment with his political party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a media interview obtained by the impartial observers on Sunday, Dalung regretted that his party has failed Nigerians expectations.

He revealed that what they told Nigerians in 2015 electioneering campaign against president Jonathan is false.

In his words;

Am completely disappointed, what we told Nigerians in 2015 was not what happened, we lied.

“Even though we used people Deceiving people for campaign against Jonathan administration at least now we are a replica of what we called Jonathan and the PDP.

“Former president Buhari was used and dumped, his charisma was needed In 2015 just to eliminate Jonathan government and shortly they succeeded, the same elites highjacked power from Buhari and he became a stranger in his own government.

“When I went to see the then president, Buhari in 2020 after I was out of the government, I told him that the present condition of Nigeria is not what we promised the people during campaign.

“I told him about the economic situation in Nigeria, the insecurity we have today. With instances Buhari was shocked like he did not know what was happening in his administration.

“Am not surprised, I remembered while I was serving as a minister it was me that informed the then president Buhari about how the EFCC And DSS were triggered-droned, they held the entire environment in hostage here in Asokoro for three days but the president did not know.

“When I informed him, he was angry and didn’t know what was happening, I expected the incident to be part of the agenda to be treated in the Federal executive council meeting but surprisingly we finished meeting without discussing that, then president Buhari left, we ended the meeting without a closing prayer.

“Buhari was deceived, his political value was a bite needed to eliminate Jonathan administration” Solomon Dalung said.