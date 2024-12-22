JUST IN: Izuchukwu Ejikeme Reinstated as 30th SUG President After Court Judgment

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The authorities of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, have reinstated Comrade Izuchukwu Ejikeme Francis as the President of the 30th Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution.

This was disclosed in a memo made available to newsmen over the weekend, highlighting the 6-point orders and declarations of the SUG High Court (UNIZIK) after its judgement on the said impeachment by the Students Senate Council of the University.

It would be recalled that Comrade Izuchukwu Francis was reportedly declared impeached as the 30th SUG President of UNIZIK on July 23, 2024, shortly after the removal of Prof. Joe Ikechebelu as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the institution. This was following the allegations that he (the SUG President) violated certain rules governing the office and the school, which allegedly included the instigation of protest against the then new acting VC, Pro-Chancellor and the school Governing Council without the prior approval of 2/3 members of the Union.

However, following the recent directive of the University authority that the said impeachment be thoroughly investigated, the SUG High Court reviewed the case and delivered a landmark judgment on December 18, in which the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Victor C. Amete invalidated the removal of Comrade Izuchukwu as the President of the 30th Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution, describing as both unconstitutional and a mockery of law. The Court, consequently, ordered Comrade Izuchukwu’s immediate reinstatement as the legally recognized President of the 30th Students’ Union Government (SUG) of UNIZIK.

Justice Amete, in the landmark and well-celebrated judgment, also slammed a fine of three million, five hundred thousand naira (N3.5 million) as damages against the Students’ Senate Council of UNIZIK and two others who are parties in the case, in favour of Comrade Izuchukwu, and should be paid to him by the defendants on or before March 14, 2025.

Also highlighted in the memo was an order of the Court invalidating and vacating (with immediate effect) the swearing-in of Comrade Onyinye Nwachukwu as the Acting President of the 30th Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the University.

Jointly signed by the officials of the Students’ Judicial Count, and copied to the authorities of the University, the memo read: “The SUG High Court, UNIZIK, has delivered its landmark judgment today, 19th December 2024, in the highly contentious case of Izuchukwu Ejikeme Francis v. The President, Students Senate Council, NAU & 2 Others. The court ruled decisively in favor of the claimant, Comr Izuchukwu Ejikeme Francis, issuing the following declarations and orders:

“A DECLARATION that the impeachment process undertaken by the Students Senate Council, NAU, was conducted without due process is unconstitutional and is consequently null, void, and of no legal effect.

“A DECLARATION of this Honourable Court that Comr. Izuchukwu Ejikeme Francis remains the duly elected and legally recognized 30th President of the Students’ Union Government, NAU.

“An ORDER vacating the swearing-in of Comr. Onyinyechi Nwachukwu as the Acting President of the 30th Students’ Union Government, NAU.

“An ORDER is hereby made by this Honourable Court mandating the immediate removal of all official publications regarding the impeachment from every official every social media platform.

“An ORDER is by this Honourable Court directing the Students’ Senate Council to issue a public statement declaring that the said impeachment was unconstitutional.

6. An ORDER is hereby made by this Honourable Court awarding the sum of three million and five hundred thousand Naira (N3,500,000) as general damages to the claimant, to be paid jointly and severally by the 1st and 2nd defendants on or before the 14th of March, 2025.

“This judgment, delivered on this day, 19th December 2024, represents a significant affirmation of constitutionalism and due process within the Students’ Union Government. It sends a strong message about the importance of adhering to laid-down procedures and upholding the rule of law in governance.”

