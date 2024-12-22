My Arrest & Prison Detention for 54days: Imo Journalist Nonsonkwa Makes Shocking Revelation

Vacation well spent;

“Over one thousand Imo Youths Languishing and Dying in Prison ;

Tiger Base , IPOs responsible !

“At about 4:30pm on Sunday 20th October 2024, I was ambushed at exactly opposite Teachers House Ph road, by Ebubeagu militants and tiger Base officers led by one Chidiebere Nwosu who ordered that I should be thrown inside the booth of the lexus 300 they ambushed me with.

There was nothing different from kidnappers and those who arrested me. Nothing to distinguish them as security agents!

“However, I was taken to the State CID, locked up at the intelligence department without telling me why I was arrested.

“On Monday 21st October at about 11:14am, I was brought out by two Tiger Base operatives named Innocent and Philip. The one named Innocent was the IPO who presented three petitions to me.

“The first petition was the accusation of arson written by a faceless organisation whose grammatical sequencing could best be described as ‘cut and join’ lacking in substance and merit, poorly constructed. The faceless writer never made any reference to the TVC News where Nonsonkwa quoted in his video broadcast.

“The second petition was written by one SP Davidson of the intelligent department of the Imo police Command where he accused me of inciting the public against the government for saying that the LGA Chairmen signed their resignation letters as a holden charge if they don’t part with a certain percentage of the local government allocation.

“The third petition also written by SP Davidson was that I am planning to cause anarchy for organising a protest against police Extortion.

I made my statements accordingly.

“I was told I would see the CP for an interview but I never saw the CP till I was hurriedly bundled to the Magistrate court 1 on Wednesday Oct 23rd where i was renamded in prison custody even when the Magistrate knew she has no jurisdiction over Treason charges brought against me!

I was taking notes!

“When I arrived at the Federal Correctional Center Owerri, there was excitement from the inmates when they saw me! I was taken to records department where I was documented by friendly warders and wardresses.

“I was later shown to my cell ( F Line) where I shared the space with the General Provost of the prison and four others.

“The next day I was taken to the Clinic department of the prison where I tests where conducted on me and a medical file opened for me.

“The friendly nature of the inmates made me settle down without difficulties. They were happy seeing Nonsonkwa. It was an opportunity to listen to their challenges and what brought them to prison.

It was a life time opportunity to hear from those who were there during the jail break and what exactly happened and those who returned after the jailbreak and of course their reasons for returning.

Of course, there were some of them who were bundled back to prison by their people.

“It was a worthwhile sitting and discussing with real criminals who told me they did what they were condemned for . They were those who are innocent yet they were sentenced & condemned. I had to peruse through the various judgement rulings of some of those sentenced or condemned and I could see loopholes and miscarriage of justice. I told such prisoners to appeal the judgement but the challenge remains money to hire a lawyer!

“Meanwhile the number of those on awaiting trial is shocking. About eight hundred inmates have no access to the law court.

“Some have spent two to ten years in prison without going to court. I took it upon myself to gather every necessary information about them for action.

“My project for 2025 is hugely for the welfare of prisoners and inmates. To offer help to those yet to go to court and assist those yet to meet their bail conditions, then organise a monthly visitation for the inmates.

“To this end, I will form a Prisoners Welfare Partnership with like minds to assist the inmates on a monthly basis. By January I will announce the procedure for those interested.~ *Mazzi* *Chinonso* *Uba* {NonsoNkwa)}”