Ezeokenwa Arrives Anambra After Supreme Court Victory, Says There Have Been Consistent Attempts to Destroy APGA

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, has said there have been consistent attempts by some negative-minded elements to destroy the party and destabilize Anambra’s progress strides.

Barr. Ezeokenwa stated this at the triumphant homecoming and grand reception party organized by APGA members in Anambra State to celebrate the landmark victory secured by the his faction of the party in the Supreme Court judgment of November 27, 2024, which laid to rest the protracted leadership tussle rocking the party for years.

The event, which held on Friday at the APGA Regional Headquarters in Awka, the Anambra State capital, attracted a large number of APGA faithful in the state, who trooped out en masse to receive the National Chairman.

Addressing the crowd, Ezeokenwa, who acknowledged that the legal battle was not an easy one, described it as one of the several attempts by some selfish elements and political merchants to destabilize the party and set Anambra on a backward/retrogressive lane.

He went down memory lane to recount some of those ill-wished attempts, including those that occurred in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021, and most recently in 2024. These attempts, he noted, were the people’s strategy to destabilize Anambra and take the people back to Egypt through prioritization of their selfish wills, since that was the only way they believed they could achieve that. He, however, noted that God Almighty has always said no to these attempts and kept the party going and growing, while Anambra State also continues to stride on the progressive path.

Barr. Ezeokenwa, a legal luminary himself, also revealed that the party had just recently received the certified true copy of the November 27 judgment, while also expecting compensation of N60 million (N20 million each) slammed on certain three elements by the court in addition to the verdict.

While thanking God and recognizing everyone for their solidarity and part in these fights, the landmark victory, and the progressive rise of the party, the APGA National Chairman, who also recounted some of the various testimonies and the progressive milestones recorded by Anambra State and APGA members in recent times, specially commended the National Leader of the party, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, for his visionary leadership and progressive governance that paved the way for these testimonies.

“APGA is a divine movement,” he said, further reaffirming Governor Soludo’s recent declaration that APGA is the foremost progressive political party in Nigeria, as well as the best political party in terms of coordination, unity, organization, and otherwise.

While noting that no meaningful discussion can be had about Nigeria today without APGA being a part of it, Barr. Ezeokenwa expressed the interest and vision of the party to sustain the progressive rise, conquer more states, and achieve more milestones in the coming years. He further called for sustained loyalty and unwavering support from party members at the national, state, local government, and ward levels.

Earlier speaking, the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, congratulated the APGA leadership and loyalists for the landslide victory, re-emphasizing that God so much loves the party and Anambra State, judging from the favor and various testimonies that accompany the duo.

While highlighting some of the milestones so far attained by Governor Soludo’s administration, Deputy Governor Ibezim, who affirmed that APGA and Anambra are in the right hands, further urged Ndị Anambra and the party faithful not to allow themselves to be deceived but to remain supportive and partners in progress by playing their own parts in advancing the good works.

The event also featured remarks and goodwill messages from various groups and individuals, including the State APGA Chairman, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Ernest Ezeajughi (who spoke on behalf of the Anambra State Executive Council); the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Pius Okoye (who spoke on behalf of the House); the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Dr. Mazi Ejimofor Opara (who spoke on behalf of the National Working Committee of the party); and the Chairman of Idemili South Local Government Area, Hon. Amaka Obi (who spoke on behalf of the 21 Local Government Chairmen in the state). The speakers all congratulated the party members, the Chairman, and everyone who contributed in one way or the other to make the victory possible while also reaffirming that APGA has come to stay and is on a progressive move.

The event also featured the presentation of a special recognition award to the APGA National Chairman by the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), led by Barr. Titus Akpudo.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter shortly after the event, the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, who attended the event with his team and support group — Soludo Fan Club (SFC), said the Supreme Court victory reaffirmed the resilience of APGA as a movement deeply rooted in justice, progress, and the collective will of the people. He further described the judgment as another evidence to the divine hand guiding the party and also shows its significance in reinforcing APGA’s position as a bastion of progressive governance in Nigeria.

While also commending Barr. Ezeokenwa for his proactive leadership and relentless pursuit of justice, Commissioner Chukwuemeka noted that the victory had not only united the party but has also provided a platform for a renewed focus on grassroots development and transformational leadership under Governor Soludo’s administration.

Also speaking in an interview with this reporter, APGA senatorial aspirant for the Anambra South Senatorial District, Chief Emma Nwachukwu (Onodugo), described the Supreme Court judgment as a turning point in the history of the party, symbolizing victory over period of orchestrated efforts to destabilize APGA. He lauded the courage, wisdom, and strategic leadership exhibited by Barr. Ezeokenwa and Governor Soludo in navigating the party through turbulent waters, ensuring it emerged stronger and more unified.

Chief Nwachukwu further noted that the judgment was not only a win for the party but also a sign of hope for democracy in Nigeria, showcasing that justice can prevail over manipulation. He noted that the victory was a sign of divine favor upon the party, and expressed optimism that it would inspire more political victories and developmental strides for both APGA and Anambra State. While also highlighting the developmental strides recorded under the APGA-led administration in Anambra, the APGA stalwart and philanthropist reassured Ndị Anambra South of his steadfast commitment and vision to advancing the party’s progressive ideals when elected into the Senate.

The event also attracted other top government functionaries, including representatives of APGA faithfuls from Nnewi South Local Government Area, and other local government areas of the state; as well as representatives of the Soludo Fan Club and other support groups in the state, among other APGA loyalists and admirers.

