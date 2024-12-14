Chukwu Takes Over as New Acting PG of Ohaneze Ndigbo, To Leave Office in Next 27 Days

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu has saddled the position as the acting President-General of the apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

This was disclosed in a communique issued at the end of the Ohaneze Worldwide Imeobi/General Assembly held Saturday December 14, 2024, at its National Secretariat in Enugu.

According to the communique, which was jointly signed by the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Amb. Okey Emuchay; and the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Rt. Hon. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, Ph.D; the nomination of Nze Chukwu for the position was necessitated by the demise of the Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (the immediate-past President of the group), who hails from Imo state.

This, it was gathered, followed a request by the Imo state branch of the association, who observed the need to allow Imo to complete their remaining 27 days in office that was left by Chief Iwuanyanwu.

The communique, while noting that the nomination of Nze Chukwu was adopted through a voice note, further revealed that the new acting President-General was sworn-in there at the event, while his tenure is expected to elapse on January 10, 2025, when a new President-General will be elected based on the constitutional provisions of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The communique read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Imeobi/General Assembly today Saturday December 14, 2024, held its scheduled meeting at the National Secretariat, No. 7 Park Avenue, GRA Enugu, the aim of which was to review the series of events that have taken place since the tragic demise of Chief Dr. Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR.

“The Imeobi, which was attended by notable Igbo leaders, took note of the chain of catastrophe which has visited Ohanaeze in the last couple of years especially the successive demise of two Presidents-General between 2022 and 2024.

“The Imeobi, extensively reviewed the situation and took note that the tenure of Imo State in the presidency of Ohanaeze would expire on January 10, 2025 and that there is need to allow Imo State to complete her remaining 27 days in office. The Imeobi, therefore, resolved as follows:

“1. That it accepts the request by Imo delegates to nominate someone capable to oversee the leadership of Ohanaeze until 10th January 2025 when a new President-General will be elected based on the constitutional provision of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

“2. That the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo shall be followed strictly in the election of the next President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

“3. That the next President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide shall come from Rivers State as provided in the constitution.

“4. The Imeobi also resolved that the composition of both Election and Screening Committees for the forthcoming Ohanaeze election is the function of the NEC.

“Flowing from Resolution No.1 and in line with the doctrine of necessity, the Imeobi adopted the nomination of Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu by Barrister C.J Ihemedu, (President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State); and H.R.M. Eze Cletus Ilomuanya (the Chairman, Council of Elders, Imo State). The motion was seconded by Chief Simon Okeke (Ochendo), amongst others. This motion was unanimously adopted through a voice vote by the Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The nomination of Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu as the new President-General of Ohanaeze at the Imeobi was subsequently presented to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide General Assembly. The State Presidents of Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Rivers States, expressed delight over the nomination of Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu as the new President-General until January 10, 2025. The Chairman of the South East Caucus in the National Assembly, Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe expressed satisfaction over the emergence of Chukwu.

“Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu was therefore sworn-in as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide by National Legal Adviser, Barrister Joseph Obinamma Ojobu and the Assistant Legal Adviser Dr. Peter Aneke.

“That the President-General of Ohanaeze, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu and the National Executive Committee should compose the Electoral and Screening Committees on Sunday December 15, 2024.

“The Southeast Governors’ Forum, represented by H.E Gov. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, charged the new President-General to ensure that the forthcoming Ohanaeze election should be both transparent and credible.”