Clerics Charged To Uphold Accountability, Contentment and Servant hood

..As Bishop Owen Ordains Anene, Others as Deacons

By Uzo Ugwunze

Clerics have been charged to embrace the principles of Accountability, Contentment, Servanthood among other virtues as ministers of God as they go about their calling and ministry in God’s Vineyard.

The charge was given during the Diaconate ordination of Rev. Stanley Nonso Anene who is also the Director of Administration, University of the Niger Teaching Hospital, Ogidi and three others: Rev. Obi Chinedu Samuel, Rev. Nkwoeze Amos Onwe, Rev. Unegbe Lotanna Uche at the All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

In his homily themed “A faithful Steward 1Cor 4:1-2”, Ven. Angus Umeh who was also the Retreatant to the newly-ordained Deacons reminded clerics that they were mere servants managing what does not belong to them saying that they will give account of their stewardship over God’s heritage.

“True leadership is servanthood, and Servanthood is an attitude exemplified by Jesus Christ “who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, taking the form of a servant” (Philippians 2:6-7). Serving others is the very essence of ministry. Rank is given you to enable you to better serve those above and below you. It is not given for you to practice your idiosyncrasies”.

“A Deacon as a minister of the gospel must be contented, not after filthy lucre or worldly riches, respectful, considering other people’s feelings, accountable, ready to own up their mistakes, transparent, generous, have integrity, faith, show gratitude, diligence and ready to assist the priest who he serves under,” said Ven. Umeh.

The Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo while performing the ordination charged them to maintain their calling and uphold the tenets of the Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria as they perform their pastoral duties.

However, Rev. Stanley Nonso Anene after thanking Bishop Nwokolo and the officiating ministers for founding him worthy to be elevated as a Deacon pledged to humbly carry out his duties as a servant. ” All my life have been that of a servant because I have discovered that my purpose in life is to serve God and humanity. I will continue to be a servant leader”.

The duo of Mr Godwin Anene and Mrs Mercy Anene, the father and wife of Rev Nonso Anene respectively thanked God for the new platform to work in God’s Vineyard pledging to support him in every way possible towards fulfilling his ministry and calling.