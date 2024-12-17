Chidoka rues loss of N17.4 trillion over non creation of 6th state in S-East

By Chuks Eke

Chief Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of Athena Center for Policy and Leadership has lamented the monumental loss of huge amount of money estimate at over N17.4 trillion associated with non creation of an additional state in the Southeast geo-poliitical zone to bring the number of states in the zone at par with number of states in other geo-political zones in the country.

He said it is quite unfortunate that the Southeast zone has only five states in its fold, while four others have six, just as one zone alone in the North has seven states.

Chidoka who spoke at Otu Oka-Iwu (Association of Igbo Lawyers) event, wondered why the federal government cannot redress the imbalance by creating one more additional state in the Southeast zone to bring the number of stayed to six, adding that such an imbalance has forced the zone to be losing an estimated sum of N17.4 trillion over the past 29 years when the states were last created in the country.

According to Chidoka, “due to the absence of a sixth state, which would have contributed significantly to federal allocations and local government revenue, this staggering figure, adjusted for inflation and devaluation, highlights the region’s ongoing economic and political marginalisation, with profound implications for representation, federal receipts, and governance”.

He emphasised that the Southeast has suffered significant financial losses, amounting to N17.4 trillion due to the lack of a sixth state, which would have brought in additional federal allocations and expanded local government revenue.

“The absence of a sixth state in the Southeast is not just a political oversight but a direct financial loss for our region. Over the past 29 years, the Southeast has lost over N17.4 trillion, which could have fueled economic development, improved infrastructure, and enhanced our political representation in the National Assembly,” Chidoka stated.

“This loss is unsustainable, and it is time for us to come together and take the necessary steps to stop these ongoing losses.”

Chidoka, former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC called on Southeast leaders to unite and follow the constitutional process for state creation. He reminded the region that the process, as stipulated in Section 8(1) of the 1999 Constitution, involves the following steps:

1. A formal request for the creation of a new state, supported by at least a two-thirds majority of the Senate, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly, and local government councils in the affected area.

2. Approval through a referendum, where at least two-thirds of the people in the affected area must support the creation of the new state.

3. Approval by a simple majority of all states and their respective Houses of Assembly.

4. Final approval by a two-thirds majority of both chambers of the National Assembly.

“Now is the time for the Southeast to formally request the creation of the sixth state, following the prescribed constitutional process. This is the only way to stop the representation and federal allocation losses,” Chidoka added.

He urged Southeast leaders to play national politics, putting aside internal divisions, and work together to secure the region’s future. “We must stop crying about the absence of the sixth state and instead focus on what is required to make it a reality. The Southeast must place the burden on the Nigerian state to officially recognise our need for equitable representation, resources, and political power”.

The event also featured the presence of Senator Ned Nwoko, who made a passionate case for creating Anioma State as the sixth Igbo state, expanding Igboland and contributing an additional 9,000 square kilometres to the Southeast. Senator Nwoko emphasised the need for the Southeast to strengthen its territorial and political influence by creating a new state fostering greater unity and development.

Chief Emeka Obegolu, SAN, also spoke at the event, highlighting the political will required to secure the creation of the sixth state for the Southeast. He called for concerted efforts and commitment from the region’s political leadership to ensure that the demand for the new state is taken seriously and given the momentum needed for successful implementation.

“Chief Osita Chidoka’s call for action on creating the sixth state is a change in narrative and request for action on the Southeast leadership. Leaders in the region must now take the necessary steps to ensure the creation of the sixth state, reversing decades of underrepresentation and underdevelopment”, said Obegolu.