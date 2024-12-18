Anambra South Forum Dismisses Allegations Of Marginalizing Nnewi South. Insists On Merit Not Mediocrity

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Anambra South Forum ASF has dismissed the demands by some Nnewi South leaders that they should be allowed to produce the next Senator for Anambra South Senatorial District.

It further contended that the Senatorial seat of the District should not be reduced to a mere compensatory position adding that the would be representative should be one that would carry the area along and not one that would go to speak for Nnewi South local government alone .

Contained in the resolution signed by it’s Convener Elder Samuel Ezenwafor from Orumba North, Mr Frednand Okoli Secretary Orumba South, Mrs Monica Nwachukwu member Nnewi South, Mr Andrew Chukwuma member from Nnewi North , Mrs Uchenna Nwankwo member Aguata, Engr Stephen Nwosu member Ekwusigo and Comerade Chigozie Orji member Ihiala local government area it stated ;

“That political parties are free to nominate their respective candidates without the inducement of any pressure group”

“That the exhulted position as high as Senator is not one that should be reduced to a mere compensatory entitlements”

“That the issue in focus is the socioeconomic upward mobility of Anambra South Senatorial District and should not be sacrificed on the altar of mediocrity”

” That what Anambra South wants at this point is to sustain the developmental strides already going on in the area under the stewardship of Gov Charles Soludo which needs a Senator that can deliver to the District and not to a local government area”

” That we urge the good people of Anambra South Senatorial District to discountenance this agitation as it smacks of mediocrity and not meritocracy”

” That in line with the Supreme Court judgement of then Vice President Atiku Abubakar while contesting in Action Congress AC it ruled that the nomination of a political party candidate is an internal affairs of the party hence extraneous influences cannot change the party’s nominations which indeed means that no political party is mandated to dance to the whims and caprise of pressure groups or agitations when it is not even encapsulated in the party’s constitution”

“To this end, we urge all and sundry to see the position of the next Senator to represent the good people of Anambra South Senatorial District as one that can deliver the wishes and aspirations of the entire Anambra South Senatorial District and not the sectional ambitions of some people who claim to be speaking for our brothers and sisters in Nnewi South local government area”the group stated .