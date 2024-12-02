8.4 C
Another Person Brutalized, Kicked Out of House in Anambra, Soludo’s Wife Intervenes

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Chukwujekwu Nwafor, an indigene of Anambra State has been accused of battering his wife beyond recognition, over a little misunderstanding.

This is coming few days after another person, an apprentice, Chinecherem Ugwu, was mercilessly brutalized by his Enugu-born Master, Mr. Peter Ozioko, in Nnewi, over suspicion that he bought a phone while still under him as an apprentice.

The latest incident was said to have happened in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of the State, where the brutal husband also reportedly kicked the nursing mother out of the house, together with their children, including an 8-month-old baby, after battering her.

According to reports, the victim, Mrs Ifeoma Nwafor, who hails from Amaokpala community, also in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, attracted the attention of good Samaritans after she was seen over the weekend, sleeping in a roadside bush in the night, together with her little children.

Video and photo clips from the scene also suggest that she must have been severely manhandled by the suspect, as she sustained various degrees of injuries on different parts of her body, with some stains of fresh blood on her face, as at the time the clips were captured.

READ ALSO  Police Officers Beat 28-Yr-Old Man to Death, Extort N150k from Him, Claim He Hit His Head on the Wall

Speaking in an interview with some of the good Samaritans who help met her in such helpless condition by that time of the night, the victim lamented that she was assaulted by her husband over a misunderstanding, which also culminated to her homelessness with her children.

The photos and the video capturing Mrs. Nwafor and her children in their ordeal, however, saturated the media space on Saturday, thereby drawing the sympathetic attention of Mrs. Nonye Soludo, the wife of the Anambra State Governor and Founder of Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, who immediately intervened and gave directive for the provision of urgent and quality medical attention to the victim, as well as the immediate apprehension of the brutal husband.

It was gathered that thereafter, Mrs. Nwafor and her children were rushed to a hospital, where the Governor’s wife also visited and encouraged them, represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike.

Reports have it that Governor’s wife also cleared the medical bills of the victims after it was confirmed that she was now fit and in good health condition.

While efforts are still in progress to arrest the suspect, Mrs. Soludo also secured an automatic engagement for the victim at the Orumba North Local Government Headquarters to enable her make some tokens for her upkeep and that of her children.

The Anambra First Lady further made arrangements for the supply of food items to the family soonest, while also reassuring to get justice for the victim by ensuring that the suspect faces the full weight of the law, to serve as deterrent to others; as, according to her, DV, such inhuman acts and other such crimes have no place in Anambra State under the present administration of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

