15-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Anambra Escapes from Kidnappers’ Den in Kogi State

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 15-year-old boy who was recently kidnapped in Anambra State has been found in Kogi State after reportedly escaping from his abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement to newsmen on Thursday.

He disclosed that the lucky boy, identified as Chibuike Damian Onyebuchi, who hails from Ihiala in Anambra State, was reportedly abducted in Onitsha by unidentified persons who also took him to an unknown place, from where he luckily escaped.

The Police Image Maker, while announcing that Onyebuchi is currently in the safe custody of the Kogi State Police Command; also sought the assistance of the members of the pubic in identifying and reuniting him with his family.

He wrote: “The Anambra State Police Command has called on the general public, particularly residents of Onitsha and Ihiala environs, to assist with the identification of one Mr Chibuike Damian Onyebuchi (M) aged 15 years. The said boy who hails from Ihiala LGA, Anambra State was abducted in Onitsha but was found recently in Kogi State. He is currently in the Safe Custody of the Kogi State Police Command.

“During an interview with Damian by the Police Operatives, he alleged that he was abducted in Onitsha by unidentified persons and taken to an unknown place before his escape.

“To this end, the Command seeks the assistance of the public, especially members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, to help disseminate widely alongside with the attached picture for possible identification and reunification with his family.”