8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

15-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Anambra Escapes from Kidnappers’ Den in Kogi State

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 15-year-old boy who was recently kidnapped in Anambra State has been found in Kogi State after reportedly escaping from his abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement to newsmen on Thursday.

He disclosed that the lucky boy, identified as Chibuike Damian Onyebuchi, who hails from Ihiala in Anambra State, was reportedly abducted in Onitsha by unidentified persons who also took him to an unknown place, from where he luckily escaped.

The Police Image Maker, while announcing that Onyebuchi is currently in the safe custody of the Kogi State Police Command; also sought the assistance of the members of the pubic in identifying and reuniting him with his family.

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Lady Swaps ATM Card of an Old Woman Having Eye Problem, Empties Her Account within Minutes (Video)

He wrote: “The Anambra State Police Command has called on the general public, particularly residents of Onitsha and Ihiala environs, to assist with the identification of one Mr Chibuike Damian Onyebuchi (M) aged 15 years. The said boy who hails from Ihiala LGA, Anambra State was abducted in Onitsha but was found recently in Kogi State. He is currently in the Safe Custody of the Kogi State Police Command.

“During an interview with Damian by the Police Operatives, he alleged that he was abducted in Onitsha by unidentified persons and taken to an unknown place before his escape.

“To this end, the Command seeks the assistance of the public, especially members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, to help disseminate widely alongside with the attached picture for possible identification and reunification with his family.”

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Police Launch Manhunt for Lady Who Swapped Old Woman’s ATM Card in Anambra, Reveal How Much She Withdrew

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Soldiers Free Three Abia Youths 23 Days After

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.