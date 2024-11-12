UNIZik Staff Get 7 Days Deadline To Withdraw Suits Or Face Wrath Of Governing Council

By Okey Maduforo Awka

It may not be over yet the fall out of the contest for the post of Vice Chancellor for Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka following a seven day deadline handed down to staff of the institution by its Governing Council to withdraw all court cases against the school or face grave consequences.

Recall that at the peak of the contest over who becomes the substantive Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University some staff of the institution filed suits at the Federal High Court challenging the outcome and appointment of Prof Benard Odoh as the Vice Chancellor of the University.

Even as issues trailing the contest appears to be settling down the staff have continued to pursue the matter seeking the cancellation of the appointment of Prof Benard Odoh as Vice Chancellor.

But in recent internal memo signed by the Registrar of the University Barr Mrs R I Nwokike dated November 11th 2024 the management of the University stated;

“The Pro Chancellor on behalf of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka issues this directive to all staff members who have filed lawsuits against the University”

“You are required to withdraw these cases within seven days of this notice ”

“Failure to comply with directive will be considered as an act of defiance against the Council Authority and will be adequately treated accordingly ”

“Your prompt adherence to this directive is expected and appreciated ” it said .