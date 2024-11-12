8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

UNIZik Staff Get 7 Days Deadline To Withdraw Suits Or Face Wrath Of Governing Council

S/East
Confusion Deepens As UNIZik Gets Two VCs
Confusion Deepens As UNIZik Gets Two VCs

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka

It may not be over yet the fall out of the contest for the post of Vice Chancellor for Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka following a seven day deadline handed down to staff of the institution by its Governing Council to withdraw all court cases against the school or face grave consequences.

Recall that at the peak of the contest over who becomes the substantive Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University some staff of the institution filed suits at the Federal High Court challenging the outcome and appointment of Prof Benard Odoh as the Vice Chancellor of the University.

READ ALSO  2 killed in Ebonyi intercommunal boundary dispute

Even as issues trailing the contest appears to be settling down the staff have continued to pursue the matter seeking the cancellation of the appointment of Prof Benard Odoh as Vice Chancellor.

But in recent internal memo signed by the Registrar of the University Barr Mrs R I Nwokike dated November 11th 2024 the management of the University stated;

“The Pro Chancellor on behalf of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka issues this directive to all staff members who have filed lawsuits against the University”

“You are required to withdraw these cases within seven days of this notice ”

“Failure to comply with directive will be considered as an act of defiance against the Council Authority and will be adequately treated accordingly ”

READ ALSO  Conflicts: DIG, LEAP Africa Commissions Peace Ambassadors to Curb Conflicts in Ebonyi

“Your prompt adherence to this directive is expected and appreciated ” it said .

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
‘Crocodile’, ‘Elephant’, Others Storm Anambra New Yam Festival

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Weeks After Swearing-in, Anambra Local Govt Boss Arrested in US for Alleged Internet Fraud, Faking Father's Burial; Govt Reacts

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.