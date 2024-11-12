2024 Achebe Literary Festival: Naira Rice MD Motivates, Donates 50kg Bag of Rice to Anambra Young Writers

By Our Correspondent

In a continued commitment to support the literary arts and young talents, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Naira Rice Mill, Mr. Arinze Omenwa, has once again demonstrated his generosity by donating a 50kg bag of rice to young writers in Anambra State.

This donation comes as part of the preparations for the 2024 Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture, an annual literary event honoring the legendary Nigerian author, late Prof. Chinua Achebe. Omenwa’s consistent support has become a cherished tradition, now marking the fifth consecutive year he has extended such aid to the young writers.

Handing over the rice to the delegation of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter) who visited him at the Naira Rice Mill Head Office at Nise, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State; Mr. Omenwa, a youth known for his consistent backing of youth-related activities in the state and beyond, emphasized the importance of nurturing and encouraging young talents. He expressed his admiration for the young writers, lauded their dedication, and further urged them to stay focused and diligent in actualizing their visions and not be swayed by distractions that abound in the society today.

The Naira Rice Boss revealed that his love for writing is unquantifiable, which he said, always spurs him to be supportive of them and writers-related activities.

“You are my people, because writing is my constituency, even though I have not published book. Writers are so dear to me, and I will continue to support you people,” he said

While encouraging the writers to continue honing their skills and fostering creativity, the young CEO expressed his appreciation for the dedication, exceptional talents, and the brighter prospects observed among the young writers, even as he also acknowledged their vital role in shaping the literary landscape of Anambra State and beyond.

Mr. Omenwa, who acknowledged the vital roles of young writers in upholding and sustaining the legacies of Achebe and other legendary writers in the state, further expressed hope in their ability to promote fading reading culture and further shape the literary landscape of Anambra State and beyond. The Naira Rice Boss, while wishing the young writers success in their event, further reassured them of his continuous support in their activities.

Responding, the leader of the delegation and Coordinator of Society of Young Nigerian Writers, (Anambra State Chapter) Izunna Okafor described Mr. Omenwa and Naira Rice as one of their most consistent backbones.

Okafor, while noting that this year’s rice donation came as a surprise to him, given the current economic situation of the country and high cost of rice; also revealed that the Naira Rice Boss has consistently supported the young writers and the Chinua Achebe Literary Festival with a 50kg bag of rice annually, for more than five years, which was part of the reasons it won the SYNW prestigious award as the Writers Most-Supportive Industry of the Year in 2019.

He further commended Mr. Omenwa and the Management of Naira Rice for their consistent and magnanimous supports over the years, while also praying God to bless and reward him abundantly.

According to him, the Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture, initiated in 2016, is an annual literary event the association organizes in honour and memory of foremost Nigerian writer, late Prof. Chinua Achebe.

He further noted that the event, which is currently in its 9th edition, will hold on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at the Anambra State Central e-Library, Awka; starting at 10 AM.

Continuing, he revealed that this year’s event, themed “Remembering Achebe… In a Time Like This” would feature the 2024 Achebe Memorial Lecture, to be delivered by the 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and will also be graced by top dignitaries and literary figures from the state and beyond, including a former Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, who will Chair the occasion.

Other features of the event, according to him, include drama, open microphone, announcement of winners of Chinua Achebe Essay Writing Competition, award presentation, as well as the unveiling of the 9th Chinua Achebe Poetry/Essay Anthology, “Echoes from the Anthills”, which is an international annual anthology of poems and essays published in honour of Achebe; among other literary packages.

Other members of the association in the state who joined in the visit to Naira Rice include Chisom Okonkwo, Christian Chidebe, Michael Ogbonnaya, and Valentine Muoma.