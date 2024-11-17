8.4 C
Ten Killed, As Biafran Separatists Ambushed Cameroonian Forces In Bakassi

Cameroonian Forces Smuggle Out Commander After Separatist Bomb Attack

Separatist fighters from the Black Marine group have ambushed Cameroonian government forces in the Bakassi Peninsula, killing 10 soldiers. The incident occurred 2 kilometers away from the Rapid d’intervention Battalion (BIR) barracks in the Isangele subdivision.

According to eyewitnesses, the BIR forces were attempting to invade the pro-Biafra militant camp early this morning when they were ambushed on the waterfront. The separatists, reportedly well-armed and organized, launched a surprise attack on the Cameroonian forces, resulting in significant casualties.

The Black Marine group, known for its militant stance and advocacy for Biafran independence, has been active in the Bakassi region for several years. This latest attack is seen as a significant escalation of tensions between the separatist group and Cameroonian government forces.

The Cameroonian government has yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but sources indicate that a full-scale investigation is underway.

