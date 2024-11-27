PDP Govs Asks President Tinubu To Review Economic Policies To Tackle National Challenges

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Governors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to urgently review its macro and microeconomic policies to address the pressing challenges faced by Nigerians.

This resolution was part of the outcomes of the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting held in Jos, Plateau State, which was chaired by Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, as well as former governors, former ministers, members of the National Assembly, and party elders.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Governor Mohammed acknowledged the internal challenges within the PDP and assured members of the party’s commitment to resolving the lingering crisis.

Mohammed stressed that the PDP remains determined to strengthen its structure and prepare for a successful return to power in 2027, providing the leadership Nigerians deserve.

The forum while strongly criticizing the conduct of the recent governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, described the Edo election as a “rape of democracy,” alleging that the will of the people was manipulated in favor of the APC.

Similarly, the Party expressed concern over irregularities in the Ondo election, stating that it is closely studying the situation to determine its next course of action.

The PDP also announced the postponement of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting initially scheduled for November. The shift was in respect of the funeral of the late wife of the Akwa Ibom State Governor.

The Party has directed the NWC to prepare for the rescheduled NEC meeting in January 2025, where critical issues, including party leadership, will be extensively deliberated.

Governor Mohammed urged Nigerians to continue placing their trust in the PDP, reiterating the party’s commitment to playing its role as a vibrant opposition by holding the government accountable and advocating for the interests of the people.

The PDP Governors’ Forum reaffirmed its dedication to addressing internal and national challenges, ensuring the party’s readiness to lead Nigeria towards a brighter future.