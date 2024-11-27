Alumni Association urges Soludo to Elevate NOCEN to a Degree-Awarding Institution

..as Alumni holds Maiden Homecoming/Re-Union Festival at Nsugbe

By Uzo Ugwunze

Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe (NOCEN) Alumni Association has urged the Anambra State Government to elevate the Institution to a Degree Awarding Status or University of Education considering that the College has consistently produced graduates who excel in their fields with the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.

The request was made during the Alumni Association Maiden Homecoming which held from Friday November 22nd to Sunday November 24th, 2024 at the Education Trust Fund auditorium, Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe Anambra East LGA, Anambra State.

Speaking during the event, the NOCEN Alumni Association National President Prince Emeka Oramadike stated: “the time has come for the government to recognize the indispensable role NOCEN plays in our society and provide the intervention necessary to ensure that our College remains a beacon of educational excellence for years to come. One crucial step the government can take to honour this legacy is to elevate Nwafor Orizu College of Education to a Degree-awarding Institution. For over 35 years, this College has consistently produced graduates who excel in their fields and who embody the highest standards of professionalism and ethics”.

“Granting Degree-awarding status would recognize our College’s contributions to educational standards and further empower our students to thrive. Our Alumni stands as proof of this commitment, excelling in diverse sectors and even being recognized on global platforms. The State Government would honour the dedication,achievements, and promise that our College has demonstrated by granting NOCEN Degree-awarding Status, and, in doing so, elevate Anambra State’s reputation in the educational landscape of Nigeria”.

Prince Oramadike who is also the pioneer Alumni President also told everyone to embrace the purpose of the association.

“The NOCEN Alumni Association is a platform where we can all come together ,not just to connect socially, but to support each other and give back to the Institution that moulded us. We, carry with us the high standards and quality of education that Our College instilled, and we are here to reinforce that legacy. This is not just a gathering but a movement; it is a commitment to uplift one another and ensure the continued excellence of Nwafor Orizu College of Education.

The Legal adviser to the Alumni Association, Barrister Nnadiume Awforkansi appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to put up an executive bill to elevate the Institution to the House of Assembly saying that majority of the lecturers in the college are also lecturing degree students.

“We want Mr. Governor not just to elevate the Institution to a Degree Awarding Status but to make it a pioneer University of Education in the entire South Eastern Nigeria. He has nothing to lose but everything to gain because at University status more Tetfund interventions will be attracted to the Institution which is in Anambra State.

Earlier in her welcome address, the NOCEN Provost, Dr Mrs. Justina Anyadiegwu who was represented by the Dean of Students Affairs, Dr Michael Ejike Meze also said that the pressing needs facing the College include sourcing for revenue and Upgrading the College to a University of Education enumerating the benefits accruable from that singular act, for both the College and the State.

She commended the pioneer leadership and planning committee of NOCEN Alumni Association for establishing the alumni forum saying that the College management would work hand-in-hand with the Association to support current students, enhance and elevate the institution’s program and profile.

“Today, I am proud to say that our Alumni have made significant contributions in education, business, government and many other sectors. You are our pride legacy and our future and we are excited to rekindle and strengthen the ties that bind us,” she said.

The keynote Speaker, Head of Department of Mathematics, NOCEN, Ven Dr. Charles Chukwurah who spoke on the ‘Role of College of Education in Emerging Digital Education of our Changing World’ urged both the Federal and State Government to fund digital education thereby providing an enabling environment for both Educators and learners.

“Learning has gone beyond the classroom walls and digital education is not optional. Government should provide the funding for digital education. Seminars and workshop will create awareness for educators to appreciate the benefits of digital education. Everyone should key in and ensure that digital learning takes place in every aspect so that their will be equity and equal access to Education,” said Chukwurah.

The Chairman Maiden Homecoming Planning Committee, UBAKA Onwuanuibe who graduated from the College in 1987 said that the 3-day event featured fraternizing with the College environment, parleying with the students, Gala night, Lectures, keynote addresses by resource persons, Launching of Alumni projects especially the Re-activation, Rehabilitation and reticulation of college water boreholes, Merit Awards/ Special Recognitions and Admission into NOCEN Alumni Hall of Fame, Cultural dances, Church Service, etc

Highlights of the event was the Special Recognitions and Admission into NOCEN Alumni Hall of Fame of four alumni of the college who had carved a niche for themselves in the society.

Those admitted into the Alumni Hall of Fame include Vice Chancellor Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Prof Mrs Kate Azuka Omenugha, Life Patron, NOCEN Alumni Association, a pioneer student of the college. Receiving the award on her behalf was her classmate, Mr Chidi Tagbo, a retired Principal.

Other awardees admitted into the NOCEN Alumni Association Hall of Fame are Mr Joseph Nwosu who won the prestigious Presidential National Best Teacher of the year 2024 in Nigeria.

Also,Mr Esomunofu Chidiebube Ifebuche who clinched Maltina Best Teacher of the year 2024 laurel whose ground breaking works in Mathematics has brought him recognition as one of the Africa’s most followed online educators helping young people overcome their fear of mathematics; and Ozo Hon Emma Onoh who served as LGA Chairman two terms in Enugu State.

The four NOCEN Alumni who in recent times, have earned National and Global accolades were recognized because of their remarkable achievements, to serve as role models to both NOCEN students and the alumni.

However, a University Don at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Dr Mrs. Chioma Alice Onwuasoigwe of Class of 87′ who was so excited about the newly established NOCEN Alumni Association called on every Alumnus of the College to think home, join hands together with the leadership of the Alumni to move the Association forward while giving back to their alma mater.