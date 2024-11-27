8.4 C
Zenith Bank Lights Up Ajose Adeogun Street, Ushering In The Yuletide Season

PDP Govs Asks President Tinubu To Review Economic Policies To Tackle National Challenges From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI The Governors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to urgently review its macro and microeconomic policies to address the pressing challenges faced by Nigerians.

In keeping with its acclaimed annual tradition, Zenith Bank once again set the stage for the Yuletide season with the Light-Up of Ajose Adeogun Street and Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, 23 November 2024. The Light-Up ceremony was performed by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON.

The Light-Up ceremony is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Zenith Bank. Now in its 18th year, the beautiful Christmas decoration, which transforms the entire stretch of Ajose Adeogun Street (home to Zenith Bank’s Corporate Headquarters) and Roundabout into a breathtaking yuletide wonderland, has come to be recognized as an iconic tourist attraction, bringing visitors from far and wide who visit with their families and friends to take pictures and enjoy the ambience of the street.

Speaking during the ceremony, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji said “Over the years, Zenith Bank has hosted this spectacular event, transforming the entire Ajose Adeogun Street into a breathtaking yuletide wonderland. Our beautiful and elaborate Christmas decorations have become a centre of attraction and shared on social media platforms globally. As we light up the street tonight, we celebrate the essence of Christmas and Zenith Bank’s unparalleled CSR. Our customers will always be at the centre of all that we do in Zenith Bank.” She urged everyone to imbibe the message and spirit of Christmas which is about love, kindness, generosity and respect for humanity, and thanked the Lagos State Government for creating an enabling environment for the initiative.

She also praised the efforts of Quantum Markets, who have been responsible for the annual decorations, for their expertise and creativity in putting together the lovely decorations. In her words, “I want to thank the management of Quantum Markets for all the beautiful, creative and innovative ideas they keep coming up with. Quantum Markets always make it bigger and better every year, and we are always looking forward to it.”

Zenith Bank remains committed to furthering the economic, cultural and social development of its host communities. The bank’s sustainability and CSR initiatives are hinged on the belief that today’s business performance is not all about the financial numbers – the bank believes that an institution’s social investments, contributions to inclusive economic growth and development as well as improvements in the condition of the physical environment, all constitute a balanced scorecard.

As a testament to its contributions and social investments in its host communities and the society at large, the bank was recognised as the “Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria” in the 2023 and 2024 International Banker Banking Awards and “Most Responsible Organization in Africa” at the Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility (SERAS) Awards 2021.

