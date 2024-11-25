One Injured, Police Intervene, As Hoodlums, A.V.G. Clash in Anambra, Vehicle Burnt

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State has intervened in a clash between hoodlums and some officers of the Anambra Vigilante Group (A.V.G.).

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Monday.

According to him, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon along the Amesi—Uga Road in Aguata Local Government Area of the State. SP Ikenga further added that a member of the vigilante operatives was injured by the hoodlums, but was rescued and taken to the hospital the police intervention, where he’s currently receiving medical attention.

The Police Spokesman explained that “Police-led Security Forces on Sunday 24th November 2024 by 2.30 pm responded swiftly to an attack on members of the Anambra State Vigilantes of Umuchu extraction along Amesi/Uga Road and rescued one wounded Vigilante Operative. The Joint Security Forces quickly rushed the victim to the hospital where he is currently responding to treatment and activated intelligent-information-led patrols in the area aimed to deny the criminals the space they enjoy to cause havoc and possibly arrest.

“Unfortunately, during the gun duel bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Frontier Van belonging to the AVG. As a result, the van was razed down.

“In another development, on 24th November 2024 by 4.30 pm, the Police Operatives from Okpoko Divisional headquarters responded to a distress call of a fire outbreak at Chukwunonso Street along Obodoukwu Road Okpoko and cordoned off the scene of the incident to prevent hoodlums from taking undue advantage of the situation to loot properties and goods of individuals.

“Meanwhile, the swift response of the Fire Service Operatives brought the situation under control. The Command has however begun an investigation into the cause of the fire incident to avert future occurrence.”