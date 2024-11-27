Market Developer Fingered, As Abia Traders Protest Over Death Of Member in Ariaria Re-modelled Shop Dispute

Some Traders from the A-Line section of Ariaria International Market in Aba staged a protest over the tragic deáth of their colleague, Ikem Uchendu.

Uchendu, succumbed to injuries after reportedly being stabbed with a bottle during an altercation. He was hospitalized for days before passing away.

The traders allege that the attàck was carried out by individuals sent by the developer handling the market’s remodeling, Blessed Henken International Limited.

According to the protesters, Uchendu was targeted for reclaiming his lock-up shop, which had allegedly been reassigned to other individuals.

In their demonstration, the traders demanded government intervention to deliver justice for Uchendu’s family, end what they describe as ceaseless harassment in the market, and ensure that displaced shop owners regain their properties.

The protest adds to an ongoing conflict between the traders and Blessed Henken International Limited, which they accuse of disregarding directives from the Abia State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the recovery of government properties, funds, and related matters.

The affected traders had previously petitioned the state governor, alleging that shops in the remodeled buildings were being sold to wealthy buyers instead of being offered to the original owners, as stipulated in the MoU.

While the developer has denied the allegations, the traders insist that the current state of affairs has not only deprived them of their livelihoods but also created tension and unrest within the market.