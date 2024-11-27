St. Martin of Tours Celebrates Patron Saint’s Day, Unveils Statue

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday, November 17, 2024, reinvented the spirit of their patron saint, as the parish unveiled the statue of St. Martin of Tours during the celebration of 2024 Feast Day.

The event was remarkable as the entire Catholic community gathered at the church premises to celebrate the annual Feast Day.

The feast day was marked on the 11th day of every November, popularly known as 11:11. The parish shifted the 2024 feast day to Sunday, November 17, as the 11th of November fell on Monday.

The Holy Mass to mark the feast day was concelebrated by priests of the Congregasio Satissimi Redemptio (CSSR), including Very Rev. Fr. Michael Emerue, the Vice Provincial Superior of the Redemptorist Vice Province of Nigeria; Fr. Kingsley Ebhogaghe, the Chancellor and Secretary of the Redemptorist Vice Province of Nigeria; Fr. Hyacinth Agomuoh, Parish Priest of St. Martin of Tours Parish, Ihiala; as well as Frs Alex Nwadozie and Stephen Okechukwu, Associate Parish Priests.

In a homily during the Eucharistic celebration, Fr. Michael Emerue dwelt on the life of love, humility, courage and faithfulness which St. Martin of Tours stood for during his lifetime; and charged the Catholic community to copy and emulate such virtues. He also reminded the faithful that as the festival to mark the birth of the saviour of the world, Jesus Christ, is fast approaching, they should prepare themselves physically and spiritually to partake in the feast for the birth of Christ.

Speaking during a reception organized at the church compound after the Eucharistic celebration, Nonye Chukwu, the secretary and spokesperson of the Parishioners and Concerned Citizens of Ihiala, highlighted the importance and essence of the annual feast in the lives of the parishioners and Catholic community. According to him, since the parish is named after a saint, who fought for, and died for what he believed in, the faithful are therefore reminded to be good and faithful soldiers of Christ; as well as good soldiers in the protection of their faith in God.

The leader of the Concerned Citizens, Crown Prince Orjiewulu Udeorji was elated that the event turned to be a huge success. In particular, he appreciated Very Rev. Fr. Emerue for finding time to Grace the occasion. He assured him that the parish is working peacefully with the Redemptorists. He thanked every hand that helped to make the day’s event the best of its kind.

The event featured unveiling of statue of St. Martin of Tours, launching of parish uniform, reception for new priests in residence and the Superior General of the Redemptorist Fathers in Nigeria, as well as cutting of anniversary cake, among other activities and side attractions.