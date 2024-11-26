8.4 C
But I'm a Vigilante Member — Suspected Criminal Arrested with Gun in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has reiterated the call for the profiling of the members of local vigilante operatives in the state for effective community policing.

CP Itam made the call following the recent arrest of an armed man who claimed to be a member of the vigilante operatives.

Disclosing this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, explained that the 25-year-old suspect, who hails from Ikono Area of Akwa Ibom State, was arrested with one Pump action gun wrapped in a bag of rice around Nkwelle-Ezunaka area of Anambra State.

According to the Police Spokesman, upon interrogation, the suspect, identified as Enediong Bassey, who was arrested by police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters, confessed to being a member of a security outfit/vigilante, and was about to escape with the gun to join his criminal gang, for armed robbery and other unpatriotic activities, before he was arrested by the police.

“Given the above and following other complaints and unprofessional conduct by some security outfits and vigilante members, the Commissioner Of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, in line with the principles of Community Policing, has reiterated the calls for profiling of security operatives assisting the Police and other security agencies on anti-crime operations to improve safety in the State.

“The CP also directs the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-robbery squad of the Command for comprehensive investigations,” the statement partly read.

