Impeachment Offence: Imo Assembly Under Pressure To Remove Uzodinma 

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Ahead of the state protest slated to hold on undisclosed date by Occupy Imo group, members of Imo State House Of Assembly is said to be under serious pressure to impeach governor Hope Uzodinma.

Ihekweme Fabian, Former Aide to the governor said that the Occupy Imo Group would also submit documents of impeachment Offence against Uzodinma who they accused of truancy.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ihekweme disclosed through his media handle that Imo people have angrily rejected the governor, Hope Uzodinma whom under his shared prosperity administration, he served as commissioner for foreign affairs.

While charging the State Assembly to impeach Uzodinma, Dr. Ihekweme promised that Occupy Imo Group would resist every attempt by Uzodinma to oppress Imo people.

Meanwhile, some political loyalists to governor Uzodinma who spoke to impartial observers on condition of anonymity have expressed disappoinment over what they described as selfishness.

In a separate chat with our correspondent on Thursday, they alleged that the governor abandoned Imo State shortly after Supreme Court verdict which declared him winner of controversial 2023 governorship poll.

An adviser in his administration told our correspondent that the governor is yet to payroll some of his appointees, while those who are receiving salaries are yet to be given operational vehicles and Office.

He said; Occupy Imo protest may be an opportunity to checkmate the excessive of governor Hope Uzodinma.

“I’m aware that about nine lawmakers are in the protest planning team, we are hoping that majority will join.” He said.