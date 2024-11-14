GBV: Ebonyi First Lady Assures Readiness To Fight Perpetrators

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, has assured of her readiness to deal decisively with perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state, urging citizens to report any case of abuse against women, girls, and children to her office for urgent intervention.

She assured that her office is committed to defending the vulnerable and fighting Gender-Based Violence (GBV) across Ebonyi State.

The first lady made this call in Abakaliki, the state capital, during a road walk held in celebration of the 2024 Ebonyi Women’s Day.

The event, themed “Uplifting Women for Sustainable Development,” brought together hundreds of women and supporters committed to the cause of gender equality and the eradication of violence against women.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Nwifuru emphasized her dedication to protecting the girl child and boys alike from all forms of abuse.

“I want to assure every member of Ebonyi State that we will continue to defend them especially the girl child and our boy child. We are fighting to put a stop to Gender Based Violence. Ebonyi women are against any form of maltreatment be it in the home or anywhere.

“So, if you know someone who is going through any form of maltreatment, any form of abuse, don’t hesitate to call on us. We are mothers and we are ready to fight against such abuses.

“We are ready to fight the perpetrators of these abuse and bring them out for judgement. We have Lawyers and we are going to prosecute anyone that maltreats any women, children and girls”, she stated.

She further praised her husband, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, for prioritizing gender inclusion and providing women with significant roles within his administration.

She noted that such support has strengthened efforts to uplift women across the state and is crucial in the fight for gender equity.