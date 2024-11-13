UNIZik ASUU Bars Members From Meetings With VC Odoh

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU has warned it’s members not to attend any meeting convened by the Vice Chancellor of the institution Prof Benard Odoh insisting that his appointment remains illegitimate.

This is coming two days after the Registrar of the University Bar Rosemary Nwokike issued an internal memo with a seven day deadline to staff for them to withdraw all litigations against the institution from the courts or face grave consequences.

According to the release signed by the Chairperson of Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU Comerade Kingsley Ubaoji it stated;

“Dear Comrades,

we have been informed of a meeting convened today by Dr. Benard Odoh, whose appointment as the Vice Chancellor of our great University is barred by Court Order and has been nullified. *DO NOT ATTEND THIS MEETING.”

“Dr. Odoh’s actions are subversive, and we strongly advise against participating in any activities he promotes”

“By attending this meeting, you will legitimize his false claims and undermine the legitimate authority of our institution”

“By attending, you will be supporting an illegitimate regime and undermining ASUU’s efforts to protect members’ interests and promote academic integrity. There shall be consequences for this”

“We expect Dr Odoh to be civil and decent enough to subordinate himself to legitimate authorities”

“His appointment stands against a Court Order and has been declared null and void by the FME”

“He has no authority to the position he claims. He should avoid precipitating a breakdown of law and order in our University”

“We urge all ASUU members to remain vigilant and informed about any developments related to Dr. Odoh’s activities”

“If you receive any invitations or information regarding any meeting with him, please disregard”

“We appreciate your cooperation and commitment to upholding the principles of academic integrity and excellence. Together, we will protect the interests of ASUU members and ensure the institution’s integrity” she said.