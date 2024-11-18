8.4 C
New York
Monday, November 18, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Gunmen Kill 4 Vigilante Personnel Set Vehicle Ablaze In Anambra Communities PG, 2 Others Escape Death

Crime
Gunmen Kill 4 Vigilante Personnel Set Vehicle Ablaze In Anambra Communities PG, 2 Escape Death
Gunmen Kill 4 Vigilante Personnel Set Vehicle Ablaze In Anambra Communities PG, 2 Escape Death

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

By Okey Maduforo Awka

This week’s Monday Sit At Home Order recorded tragedy at Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra state when three members of the Community Vigilante Services AVS were killed by gunmen early this morning.

Also at Abatete Community in Idemili North local government area gunmen stormed the area shooting which led to the alleged death of one person.

The gunmen after killing the three AVS members at Ukpo set their operational vehicle ablaze and took off while about seven people where also injured in the attack.

However one man suspected to be the President General of Ukpo town and one of the vigilante personnel escaped death by whiskers sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds

READ ALSO  N1.1m Allegation Of Extortion; A Baseless Attempt To Tarnish Police Reputation In Zone 9 - PPRO Clears Air

An eyewitness had it that the gunmen had stormed the Ukpo round about shooting sporadically and one sighting a sienna bus carting the members of the Vigilante Services opened fire on them leading to the death of three personnel .

According to him ; “They came from nowhere shooting sporadically and chanting no Biafra No Freedom” and people started running for safety ”

It was not clear if the suspected President General of the Ukpo Community was in their company but it is being suspected that the Vigilante Services AVS had come to report to him when the incident occurred.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident but said that the Divisional Police Officer DPO of Ukpo Community is on ground to understudy the incident while awaiting his report.

Recall that Gov Charles Soludo had last two weeks ordered all markets in the state to open and not to obey the Sit At Home order by the gunmen which the traders at Ukpo complied with before the incident.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Maku re-echoes quest for Kanu’s release at 3rd Ojukwu Memorial Lecture
Next article
6 dead in Russian missile attack on Sumy, mayor says

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Sit-at-Home Turns Bloody, as Gunmen Invade Anambra Communities

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.