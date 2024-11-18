Gunmen Kill 4 Vigilante Personnel Set Vehicle Ablaze In Anambra Communities PG, 2 Others Escape Death

By Okey Maduforo Awka

This week’s Monday Sit At Home Order recorded tragedy at Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra state when three members of the Community Vigilante Services AVS were killed by gunmen early this morning.

Also at Abatete Community in Idemili North local government area gunmen stormed the area shooting which led to the alleged death of one person.

The gunmen after killing the three AVS members at Ukpo set their operational vehicle ablaze and took off while about seven people where also injured in the attack.

However one man suspected to be the President General of Ukpo town and one of the vigilante personnel escaped death by whiskers sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds

An eyewitness had it that the gunmen had stormed the Ukpo round about shooting sporadically and one sighting a sienna bus carting the members of the Vigilante Services opened fire on them leading to the death of three personnel .

According to him ; “They came from nowhere shooting sporadically and chanting no Biafra No Freedom” and people started running for safety ”

It was not clear if the suspected President General of the Ukpo Community was in their company but it is being suspected that the Vigilante Services AVS had come to report to him when the incident occurred.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident but said that the Divisional Police Officer DPO of Ukpo Community is on ground to understudy the incident while awaiting his report.

Recall that Gov Charles Soludo had last two weeks ordered all markets in the state to open and not to obey the Sit At Home order by the gunmen which the traders at Ukpo complied with before the incident.