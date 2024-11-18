Maku re-echoes quest for Kanu’s release at 3rd Ojukwu Memorial Lecture

. says more detention of Kanu, more tension in Nigeria

By Chuks Eke

Former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku has re-echoes the calls on President Ahmed Bola Tinibu to order the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from indefinite detention with immediate effect.

Maku, the Guest Speaker at Friday’s 3rd Annual Memorial Lecture series of the late Biafra war Lord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukxwu, organised by the authorities of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukxwu University, COOU, Auditorium, Igbariam main campus, said although the issue of dividing Nigeria as is being canvassed by Kanu does not arise, he should released from the detention forthwith.

He noted that the worst thing that could happen to the continent of Africa is to split African nations into pieces without minding the adage which says that United we stand, divided we fall, adding that if Nigeeia had been split during the war, Africa would have been in tumoil by now.

Insisting that the more the Nigerian government continues to detain the IPOB leader, the more tension will continue to escalate in the country, Maku described the success of the Igbo entrepreneurial spirit as the success of the entire Nigeria and called on the Igbo people not to allow any frustration they encounter in Nigeria to lead them into perennial violence.

Maku noted that Nigeria is a historical accident that has come to stay and warned that the African continent will weep in case of any descent into ethnic fiefdoms in Nigeria.

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka who delivered the Memorial Lecture with the theme “Harnessing the Power of Education for National Development: Lessons from the Life and Vision of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu” said Ojukwu symbolized a blend of strength and sophistication and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

He said the university named after him should capture that very spirit, emerging as a centre of learning that commands respect and recognition, not just locally but on the world stage.

“This is not just an aspirational dream, this vision is entirely achievable with the right investments, strategic partnerships, and a clear direction” he stated.

Chidoka called for new thoughts and ideas on securing the eastern homeland and de-escalating the destructive violence around the communities and securing the space for meaningful development and attraction of talent and capital.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha said the personality of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu is of remarkable significance to the entire nation, Nigeria. She said the university will build an Ojukwu Hall of Fame where great men and women who contributed through endowments to build the university named after the great man –Ojukwu shall be immortalized.

Onenugha lauded Gov. Soludo’s footprints in the education sector in the state and disclosed that through his initiative, the university is being connected presently with uninterrupted Wi-Fi internet broadband.

She commended the sponsors of this year’s 2024 lecture, among whom she identified as Comrade Peter Nwosu, Hi. Felix Odimegwu, Sir Emeka Office, Sir Cletus Ibeto, Igwe Chriis Oranu Chidume, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, among others.