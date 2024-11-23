8.4 C
New York
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Search
Subscribe

2027: We have no partnership deal with Tinubu–Labour Party

Politics
2027: We have no partnership deal with Tinubu–Labour Party
Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The Labour Party (LP) has dismissed the video making the rounds in the social media that its leadership was partnering with President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 general elections.

Mr Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary, LP said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Ifoh, the party has on several occasions debunked the allegations that it has an understanding with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to collaborate in the 2027 general election.

“As a matter of fact, the Labour Party is the most visible opposition party as at today and our National Chairman, Barrister Abure is the leading voice in the opposition camp, and has been most critical of the present government.

‘”After the 2023 general election, it continued to interrogate the system’s failure and has been very visible playing the role of the opposition, continuously critiquing the policies, proffering solutions and advising the government.

READ ALSO  2027: Come, continue your father’s legacy in Lagos – Middle Belt group tells Seyi Tinubu

“Recently, the party under the able leadership of Mr Julius Abure came up with series of programmes, including the creation of the Electoral Reform Committee.

“With it we hope to enthrone a credible, fair and transparent processes, leading to the selection of leadership in the country, Labour Party being a major victim in the 2023 general election,” he stated.

Ifoh said the party had created a Political Education Committee for reorienting citizens on the need to have a positive behavioral changes towards politics in Nigeria.

He also saidthe party had become the first party in Nigeria attempting to deepen participatory democracy by the introduction of e-membership registration with thousands of people already subscribing.

”All these efforts to reposition the party, for someone to be demarketing such a party in such an unguarded and callous manner, is most ridiculous and unfortunate.

“We are, therefore. challenging Deji Adeyanju and any other person to come up with facts and proofs that either the party leadership or Mr. Abure intends to work for President Bola Tinubu or his party, the APC in the 2027.

READ ALSO  Labour Party Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs Calls for Unity Against APC Misrule Amidst Allegations of Partnership

” Adeyanju’s assertion which is presently trending globally has caused the Labour Party enormous harm and we are demanding that he refrains from causing the party further harms.

“As a political party, we view Deji Adeyanju’s now viral comments as a criminal defamation, a clearly motivated ploy to ridicule our hard earned reputation.

“We are therefore, calling on Mr Adeyanju to without delay provide facts and evidences to prove that Labour Party has been ‘bought’ over by President Tinubu.

“He also has a choice to withdraw his ill assertions and apologize to the leadership and millions of members of Labour Party for the great harm he has caused the party,” he stated.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Gunmen abduct Kogi journalist’s relations, demand N50m ransom
Next article
Ecobank Customer Petitions EFCC over $285,006 Fraudulent Transaction

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bribes for Appointments: CNPP Demands Independent Probe of Allegations Of Corruption Within Tinubu's Inner Circle

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.