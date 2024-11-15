Five Count Charges: Magistrate’s Absence Stalls Imo Broadcast Journalist Nonsonkwa Case

An Imo State Magistrate Court on Tuesday failed to hear the case involving activist and broadcaster, Theodore Chinonso Ubah popularly known as Nonsonkwa.

The development followed the absence of the Magistrate, who is said to be attending a conference in Abuja.

The Chief Clerk of the Court, Mr Lucky had told the lawyers that the magistrate traveled to Abuja for a seminar, hence his unavoidable absence.

The matter was therefore adjourned till November 19, 2024, for report of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

Lead defense counsel, Barr Charles Mgbekonye told reporters that the matter had been adjourned to November 19. 2024,

Barr Mgbekonye disclosed that consideration of his bail application is coming up on November 20, 2024 at the High Court.

He added that the application for baill is before Justice Innodimo, expressing confidence that justice will be served as the judiciary is still the last hope of the common man.

Nonsonkwa was dragged to court by the police over five count charge of treason, conspiracy and spread of false information as well as inciting the people.

Recall that on September 30, 2024, some hoodlums razed the Study Centre of the National Open University of Nigeria NOUN in NSU, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

The miscreants also torched the home of Senator Frank Ibezim who represented Imo North District between 2020 and 2023.

The authorities claim Nonsonkwa’s analysis of the report of the federal government’s plan to site an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp at NOUN Study Centre triggered the arson.

Television Continental TVC had reported of the plan of the federal government to site a Skills Acquisition Centre at the NOUN Study Centre in Nsu.

It said the IDPs, asylum seekers and migrants will be trained at the centre.