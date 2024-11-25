AN OPEN LETTER TO SOUTHEAST NIGERIA’S ILLUSTRIOUS SENATORS AND HONORABLE FEDERAL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE MEMBERS BY OHANAEZE YOUTH COUNCIL(OYC)

Dear,

Most Distinguished Southeast Senators and federal Honorable members,

GIVE US ANIOMA STATE AS GIFT OF JUSTICE AND EQUITY.

We respectfully solicit your backing and endorsement for the establishment of Anioma State, as a profound generational gift to the Igbo youths.

Eminent Senators and Honorable Members of the Federal House of Representatives, National Assembly Abuja, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the leading socio-cultural youth organization of the Igbo Race globally, sincerely requests your thoughtful consideration and endorsement of the proposed Anioma State, a landmark gift to the rising new generation of Igbo origin.

Throughout our lives, we have witnessed and endured tribal exclusion, political disenfranchisement, and economic marginalization in Nigeria, giving rise to an unyielding awareness of the profound inequalities and injustices that challenge our sense of belonging within Nigeria.

During our examination of the marginalization of Igbos, we found nothing, but surprisingly, Ndigbo are the most detribalized in Nigeria, having rebounded from the 1966-1970 genocide with just £20 and subsequently become leading contributors to business success and infrastructure development across Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja.

We have worn the cloak of marginalization for 56 years, with the SouthEast Geopolitical Zone still having limited representation in the Senate, Federal House of Representatives and number of states.

Since the inception of Nigeria’s democratic dispensation in 1999, the emergence of the Movement for the Actualization of the State of Biafra (MASSOB) marked a significant turning point. Are you aware that the persistent political inequality in the South-East Zone ultimately reignited the quest for Biafra among all pro-Biafra groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)?

We acknowledge that National Assembly members representing the SouthEast should align their decisions with the overall interests of the SouthEast and Ndigbo.

In light of renewed discussions on creating another state in the SouthEast at the National Assembly, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) undertook broad-based consultations with Southeast and Igbo youth, yielding a consensus of 98% in support of Anioma’s creation as presented by Dist. Sen. Prince Chinedu Nwoko as Igbo illustrious Son.

Esteemed Senators and Honorable Members of the Federal House of Representatives, I bring to your remembrance the poignant sacrifice of the Anioma people, who lost over 3000 lives, predominantly men, for the preservation of Nigeria’s unity.

*We appeal to you to transcend personal political divides and endorse the Igbo youth’s plea for the establishment of Anioma State, as an act of healing and recognition of Anioma’s sacrifices, particularly during the October 1967 Osowa Ogbe Square Asaba massacre*

It’s a supreme sacrifice Anioma people paid for Nigeria Unity, it’s therefore a little sacrifice for us to support them for a new Anioma State.

*Amiable Senators and Honorable Members of the Federal House of Representatives, the longstanding quest for justice and equity for Ndigbo in Nigeria’s political landscape can be effectively addressed through the creation of Anioma State, a goal for justice and equity pursued for over 56 years.*

A fundamental principle in Nigeria’s Geopolitical Zone creation was consolidating states and peoples sharing a common cultural heritage within one zone. Regrettably, Ndigbo was disadvantaged in this arrangement. Your endorsement of Anioma State’s creation will be acknowledged as a pivotal step in rectifying this political anomaly affecting Ndigbo, thereby addressing their long-standing appeal for Equity and Justice.

Those of you experiencing discomfort due to insecurity in the Southeast should recognize that announcing the creation of Anioma State as one more state to SouthEast Geopolitical Zone will be a pivotal step towards addressing the marginalization that fueled secessionist agitation in SouthEast.

The Igbo youths are predominantly disgruntled, primarily due to the inadequate representation of their interests at the federal level. Consequently, the creation of Anioma State emerges as a viable solution to alleviate widespread discontent and agitation, rather than a personal preference.

*We the over 50 millions Igbo Youths World Wide respectfully implore our distinguished Senators and honorable members of the Federal House of Representatives to advocate for our interests with the federal government by supporting the establishment of Anioma State, consistent with the principles of Geopolitical Zones creation, which involve grouping states with shared cultural heritage into one Zone. Therefore, proposing Etiti or Orlu State, which would comprise people with the same cultural affinity that are already in Southeast, may instead exacerbate tensions and ignite further agitation among Igbo youth, underscoring the need for Anioma State.*

*Frequently, our Most distinguished Senators and Honorable Members your decisions made without adequate consultation with Igbo youths and engagement at the grassroots level have resulted in irreparable harm to the SouthEast. To prevent further damage, our inquiry and the results of our grassroots consultation shows that establishing Anioma State would help restore Igbo youths confidence and trust in leadership, while also addressing the grievances of disillusioned youths and agitators.*

Distinguished Senators and Most Honorable Members of the Federal House of Representatives, our comprehensive consultations have revealed a substantial disconnect between Igbo leaders/ representatives and the Igbo youths, leading to erosion of trust and confidence. The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) urges and recommends that rebuilding this trust and confidence is paramount by engaging in thorough youths political consultations, Southeast leaders and representatives can address the underlying causes of youths anger and restiveness, promoting stability in the region.

*The creation of Anioma State is a bold initiative by Dist. Sen. Ned Nwoko that aligns with our collective interests and constitutes a significant political step towards addressing the longstanding agitation of marginalization in the Southeast.*

In the pursuit of equity and justice, and within the context of visionary leadership and wisdom, SouthEast National Assembly Members should be aware that the creation of Anioma State in the SouthEast signifies a crucial political milestone for Ndigbo since 1970, and embodies hope for the emerging Igbo generation that Nigeria is reorienting towards justice and equity.

*We strongly believe that His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will nod in approval, recognizing that your actions of supporting the Anioma State Creation represent a noble initiative to restore hope among young people of Igbo descent*

Signed

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka

National President General Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC)

Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Cedric Nweke Secretary General

25th November, 2024