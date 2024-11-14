8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Alleged N101.4 Billion Fraud: Court Orders Service of Hearing Notice on Yahaya Bello

Crime
Alleged N101.4 Billion Fraud: Court Orders Service of Hearing Notice on Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Maitama, has directed that a hearing notice be served on Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State, at his residence and on the court’s notice board. This follows his repeated failure to appear in court for arraignment on charges of fraud involving N101.4 billion.

In a ruling on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Justice Anenih instructed that the hearing notice be pasted at Bello’s residence at No. 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, and displayed on the court’s notice board. The court issued this order as the public summons requiring Bello’s appearance is set to expire on November 17, 2024, allowing him a few remaining days to comply.

READ ALSO  Abuja-Kaduna train attack: ECOWAS Court dismisses SERAP’s N50m compensation suit

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC requested an adjournment to allow Bello more time to respond to the public summons, which provides a 30-day period for his appearance. According to the counsel to the EFCC, Jamiu Agoro, the option of issuing a warrant of arrest is premature as the 30-day compliance period has not yet expired.

Justice Anenih thereafter granted the EFCC’s request for an adjournment, setting November 27, 2024, as the new date for Bello to appear in court for arraignment.

Recall that the court had previously issued a public summons on October 3, 2024, after Bello failed to attend prior hearings related to the new 16-count charges filed against him by the EFCC. The charges include allegations of fraud amounting to N101.4 billion.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
GBV: Ebonyi First Lady Assures Readiness To Fight Perpetrators
Next article
Abuja-Kaduna train attack: ECOWAS Court dismisses SERAP’s N50m compensation suit

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  We will fight anyone who tries to stop payment of Rivers workers – NLC

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.