Anambra Police Arrest Trans- Country Teenage Trafficking Kingpin. Returns Victims To Nigeria

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Suspected Trans- Country Teenage Trafficking Kingpin was yesterday arrested by the Anambra state Police Command.

The suspect whose names were withheld by the Command was alleged to have been trafficking teenagers from Onitsha and Okpoko in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state.

This was based on a tip off by residents in the area who informed the Police Command about the operations of the syndicates.

The victims whose number was not disclosed by the Command has been rescued from Ghana and have since reunited with their families.

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga ;

“Anambra Police Command have in custody a suspect name withheld, a member of a gang that specializes in Child trafficking between the age bracket of 13years – 16years to neighbouring countries like Ghana, Benin Republic etc”

“The arrest is following the concern of the Commissioner of Police *CP Nnaghe Obono Itam* about the spate of reports of missing persons, especially within Okpoko, Onitsha and tasked the Police Operatives to nip such in the bud”

“Meanwhile, the victim has been safely returned from Accra Ghana to Nigeria and debriefed”

“The suspect is also currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID) Awka for possible rescue of other victims and arrest of other gang members” he said.