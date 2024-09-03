Open Letter to Mr. President on the Threat by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to “Fire” PDP States

Arewa Democratic Front [ADF]

Plot 4C Igbo Street

Karu, Abuja

Date: September 1, 2024

For Immediate Release

Dear Mr. President,

The Arewa Democratic Front (ADF), an organization deeply committed to the principles of sustainable development, equity, and the preservation of democratic ideals across Northern Nigeria since 2007, writes to express its profound concern over the reckless and destabilizing remarks made by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, at the recent PDP State Congress in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Be prepared because I have the capacity to do the same in your state. Whether you’re from Bauchi or any other state, if you try to interfere in Rivers State, you will get burned and will not sleep peacefully in your state,” Wike had said during the Congress while addressing the participants, including the PDP governors, headed by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Mr. President, Nyesom Wike’s threat is a threat to Nigeria’s national security.

Minister Wike’s incendiary threats to “set fire” in states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represent a brazen assault not only on the unity and peace painstakingly fostered by your administration but also on the very fabric of Nigeria’s democratic ethos. His outburst, which specifically targeted Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, reeks of political thuggery and signals a disturbing descent into the kind of partisan warfare that threatens the stability of our nation.

Wike’s audacious declaration, in which he vowed to unleash political turmoil in the states of PDP governors who dare to challenge his influence in Rivers State, is a clear danger to national security. His threats to “burn” the states of any governor who crosses his path, especially those from Northern Nigeria, cannot be brushed aside as mere political rhetoric. These are inflammatory words from a man who holds a significant position within your administration, and they demand a serious and immediate response.

Mr. President, the silence from the Presidency in the wake of Wike’s statements is highly deafening; and the ADF demands some clarification: Was Wike speaking on behalf of the presidency? Does his violent rhetoric reflect the official stance of your administration? The people of Northern Nigeria, and indeed the entire nation, deserve to know if such reckless statements have your endorsement or if they were the unfortunate ramblings of an unchecked Minister, in the person of Wike.

ADF understands Nyesom Wike unpleasant demior towards the people of Northern Nigeria, judging by his past actions against the people of Northern Nigeria. The like of former Vice President Alhaji Abubakar Atiku comes to mind.

The ADF wishes to remind you, Mr. President, that Northern Nigeria has borne the brunt of violence and instability in recent years. Our region has suffered from the scourge of terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts, and we cannot afford to allow a senior member of your administration to fan the flames of division and hatred. Wike’s threats must be seen for what they are: a clear and present danger to the security of Northern Nigeria and the entire nation.

The implications of Wike’s threats go beyond intra-party squabbles. They represent an existential threat to the peace and stability of Nigeria, particularly the Northern region. Wike’s behaviour is unbecoming of a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and is a disservice to the high office he occupies. His conduct undermines the very principles of democracy that your administration claims to uphold and sets a dangerous precedent for how political power is wielded in this country.

We, the ADF, wish to place on record that we will not be held responsible for the consequences of Wike’s reckless utterances. The Northern people will not stand idly by while their peace is threatened by a Minister who seems to have lost all sense of decorum and responsibility. His words are not merely the irresponsible utterances of a frustrated politician; they are a direct challenge to the authority of your administration and a blatant attempt to destabilize the country, particularly in the Northern region, where such provocations could have catastrophic consequences. And, we will resist any attempts to destabilize our region, and protect our communities from any form of political arson.

Wike must be cautioned. And we call on you, Mr. President, to take immediate action to address this matter. The ADF urges the National Security Adviser and other relevant security agencies to investigate Wike’s threats and to take the necessary steps to prevent any escalation of tensions. The peace and security of Northern Nigeria—and indeed all of Nigeria—must not be compromised by the reckless actions of a few.

The Northern people will not take this threat lightly. We stand united against any attempt to undermine our peace and stability. The ADF will not tolerate any further acts of mischief or incitement from Nyesom Wike or anyone else.

Mr. President, it is time to act decisively. The unity of this nation, the integrity of your administration, and the future of our democracy are at stake.

And, as a matter of urgency, Mr. President, Wike must be called to order.

Signed

Engr Mustapha Yusuf

President

Malam Muazu Haruna

Coordinating Secretary