KNSG postpones schools’ resumption date

N/West
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
Kano State Government has postponed the resumption date of both Primary and Post Primary Schools for the commencement of the 2024/2025 academic session.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Kano by Balarabe Kiru, Director, Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education.

According to him, the Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Umar Doguwa, said the decision was compelled by some undisclosed ‘urgent reasons’.

Kiru quoted Doguwa as saying that a new date would soon be announced by the ministry.

” I wish to inform pupils, students and parents that the announcement earlier made for school resumption on 8th and 9th Sept 2024 is now being postponed.

”This is due to some urgent reasons that will help in improving the provision of a conducive learning atmosphere for our children.

“Another date for the resumption will be announced in due course, ” the director said.

Kiru, however, appealed to the people concerned especially the students, parents and guardians to bear with any inconveniences that may be caused by the postponement.

