Ajuri Ngelale Took Indefinite Leave Because He Can No Longer Access The President And No Longer Effective —Sources In The Presidency

By Ike A. Offor

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale took indefinite leave of absence due to the fact that he was unable available for most of the times, sources in the presidency revealed.

The President and his team expected him to perform better but he was consistently unavailable

“Except for his occasional Television appearances, Mr Ngelale was unreachable even to journalists” an official revealed.

“He hardly responds to messages or return calls”

Though Ajuri Ngelale cited medical issue with nuclear family The Republican News learnt that when he suspected that he could be humiliated out of office, he decided to take indefinite leave of absence.

The president has been shopping for an experienced and competent media professional to replace him.

The presidency insiders told that he has so far failed to show sufficient competence to effectively deliver on the job.

Ngelale held simultaneously two positions, special adviser to the president on media and publicity and special presidential envoy on climate action/ chairma, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

It was revealed that recently the presidency directed me Ngelale to focus on the climate action role while someone else is appointed to serve as media adviser and spokesperson to the president.

But when he expressed a preference for the media adviser position while stepping down from the climate action role, the presidency declined.

Those closer with the matter said that he was informed he could remain on the president’s media team but that he would still have to be under a new appointee to the position. These events and exchanges informed him that he is no longer the man for the position.

For weeks, he was stopped from meeting with Mr President and was excluded from the President’s delegation to China.